Sports Prep

Baseball: Parkers Prairie defeats Osakis

Zach Mrnak hit a big home run in the Parkers Prairie win.

image0000.jpg
Zach Mrnak holds up a home run ball he hit in Parkers Prairie's 12-3 win over Osakis on May 22, 2023.
Contributed photo by Derek Denny
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:08 AM

The Parkers Prairie Panthers improved to 12-5 on the season with a 12-3 win over the Osakis Silverstreaks on Wednesday.

Cohen Noska earned the win on the mound for the Panthers.

David Revering had four RBIs in the win for the Panthers, while Zach Mrnak had a home run in the third inning. Dylan Debilzen also had a triple and Nolan Steidl had a RBI double.

The Silverstreaks are now 7-7 and plays on Tuesday at Wadena-Deer Creek (12-5) on the road at 4:30 p.m.

Parkers Prairie hosts the Brandon-Evansville Chargers (10-6) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
