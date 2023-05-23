Baseball: Parkers Prairie defeats Osakis

The Parkers Prairie Panthers improved to 12-5 on the season with a 12-3 win over the Osakis Silverstreaks on Wednesday.

Cohen Noska earned the win on the mound for the Panthers.

David Revering had four RBIs in the win for the Panthers, while Zach Mrnak had a home run in the third inning. Dylan Debilzen also had a triple and Nolan Steidl had a RBI double.

The Silverstreaks are now 7-7 and plays on Tuesday at Wadena-Deer Creek (12-5) on the road at 4:30 p.m.

Parkers Prairie hosts the Brandon-Evansville Chargers (10-6) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.