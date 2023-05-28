99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Opening round playoff games announced; WCA, Minnewaska eliminated from Section 3AA tournament

Alexandria hosts a home playoff game on Tuesday as morning turns to afternoon, while B-E and Parkers Prairie host games in the evening, and Osakis hits the road.

Augie Gulbranson-DSC_7777.JPG
Alexandria's Augie Gulbranson (14) smiles as he returns to the dugout after scoring a run in Alexandria's 10-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on April 18, 2023. Alexandria hosts Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday to begin the Section 8AAA playoffs.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 4:02 PM

Playoff brackets for area baseball have been announced, and some matchups have already been played. Here’s a rundown of area teams' playoff assignments.

Section 8AAA -

Alexandria (12-8, 7-1 Section 8AAA) is the No. 2 seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs and host the No. 5 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4-12, 1-6 Section 8AAA) on Tuesday at Noon. (Note: Sauk Rapids-Rice has commencement on Tuesday evening. Therefore their baseball playoff game, as well as the Section 8AAA softball playoff games, are being played earlier in the day).

The winner of the Alexandria versus Sauk Rapids-Rice games plays either the No. 3 seed Little Falls (14-5, 4-1 Section 8AAA) or the No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes (14-5, 0-3 Section 8AAA) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The loser of the Alexandria versus Sauk Rapids-Rice game plays either the No. 1 seed Rocori (12-8, 6-2 Section 8AAA) or the No. 6 seed Willmar (5-13, 1-6 Section 8AAA) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Section 6AA -

The Osakis Silverstreaks are the No. 14 seed (8-8, 1-5 Section 6AA) in the Section 6AA playoffs and play the No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (13-6, 6-2 Section 6AA) at play at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner plays the No. 11 seed Pillager (8-12, 3-1 Section 6AA) and the No. 6 seed Royalton (11-7, 6-3 Section 6AA) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud.

Section 6A -

The Parkers Prairie Panthers is the No. 2 seed (14-5, 4-2 Section 6A) in the 6A-North and host the No. 7 seed, Ashby (2-14, 2-8 Section 6A) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game plays the No. 3 seed Browerville-Eagle Valley (11-6, 6-6 Section 6A) or the No. 6 seed Breckenridge (5-14, 2-2 Section 6A) on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Ashby.

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers are the No. 4 seed (11-8, 6-6 Section 6A) and host the No. 5 seed Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (7-8, 5-6 Section 6A) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The winner plays either the No. 1 seed New York Mills (16-4, 4-0 Section 6A) or the No. 8 seed Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (2-10, 2-10 Section 6A) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Evansville.

Section 3AA -

The West Central Area Knights (4-16, 0-7 Section 3AA) and the Minnewaska Lakers (15-4, 6-3 Section 3AA) were both eliminated from the Section 3AA playoffs on Saturday.

WCA lost New London-Spicer (13-4) 13-0 in Spicer on Saturday. Minnewaska lost 2-0 to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (11-9) in Paynesville on Saturday morning.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Minnewaska- Maeson Tank-DSC_8661.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska teams have good day at subsection meet
May 26, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Emma Walters-DSC_3635.JPG
Prep
Softball: Alexandria stays alive with win over Detroit Lakes
May 26, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie takes care of Browerville; B-E splits final doubleheader
May 26, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Home run-DSC_4022.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Cardinals head into the playoffs with a full head of steam
May 25, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
vaping.jpg
News
Alexandria Area High School faculty combating student vaping
May 25, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Fire 1
News
Don't burn in Douglas County on Sunday, May 28
May 28, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
boy canoeing on lake at sunset
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Sunset paddle
May 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson