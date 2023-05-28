Baseball: Opening round playoff games announced; WCA, Minnewaska eliminated from Section 3AA tournament

Playoff brackets for area baseball have been announced, and some matchups have already been played. Here’s a rundown of area teams' playoff assignments.

Section 8AAA -

Alexandria (12-8, 7-1 Section 8AAA) is the No. 2 seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs and host the No. 5 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4-12, 1-6 Section 8AAA) on Tuesday at Noon. (Note: Sauk Rapids-Rice has commencement on Tuesday evening. Therefore their baseball playoff game, as well as the Section 8AAA softball playoff games, are being played earlier in the day).

The winner of the Alexandria versus Sauk Rapids-Rice games plays either the No. 3 seed Little Falls (14-5, 4-1 Section 8AAA) or the No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes (14-5, 0-3 Section 8AAA) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The loser of the Alexandria versus Sauk Rapids-Rice game plays either the No. 1 seed Rocori (12-8, 6-2 Section 8AAA) or the No. 6 seed Willmar (5-13, 1-6 Section 8AAA) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Section 6AA -

The Osakis Silverstreaks are the No. 14 seed (8-8, 1-5 Section 6AA) in the Section 6AA playoffs and play the No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (13-6, 6-2 Section 6AA) at play at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

The winner plays the No. 11 seed Pillager (8-12, 3-1 Section 6AA) and the No. 6 seed Royalton (11-7, 6-3 Section 6AA) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud.

Section 6A -

The Parkers Prairie Panthers is the No. 2 seed (14-5, 4-2 Section 6A) in the 6A-North and host the No. 7 seed, Ashby (2-14, 2-8 Section 6A) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game plays the No. 3 seed Browerville-Eagle Valley (11-6, 6-6 Section 6A) or the No. 6 seed Breckenridge (5-14, 2-2 Section 6A) on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Ashby.

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers are the No. 4 seed (11-8, 6-6 Section 6A) and host the No. 5 seed Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (7-8, 5-6 Section 6A) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The winner plays either the No. 1 seed New York Mills (16-4, 4-0 Section 6A) or the No. 8 seed Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (2-10, 2-10 Section 6A) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Evansville.

Section 3AA -

The West Central Area Knights (4-16, 0-7 Section 3AA) and the Minnewaska Lakers (15-4, 6-3 Section 3AA) were both eliminated from the Section 3AA playoffs on Saturday.

WCA lost New London-Spicer (13-4) 13-0 in Spicer on Saturday. Minnewaska lost 2-0 to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (11-9) in Paynesville on Saturday morning.