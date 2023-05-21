99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Minnewaska sweeps BOLD

Minnewaska dominated a doubleheader against BOLD on Saturday.

EP Baseball
Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 4:10 PM

Minnewaska improved to 13-4 on the season with a pair of wins over BOLD (5-10) on Saturday. Minnewaska earned a 10-0 win in five innings in game one and game two was a 10-4 win.

Austin Weber had a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Noah Jensen had two hits in game one as well.

PJ Johnson earned the win in game one on the mound with five strikeouts.

In game two, Minnewaska had 12 hits, led by Jensen and Johnson with three. PJ Johnson had three RBIs.

Dylan Alexander earned the win in game two on the mound with five strikeouts.

Minnewaska rounds out the regular season with a home doubleheader against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (10-5) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Game one -

BOLD - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 6

Minnewaska - 6 2 2 0 X - 10 11 0 

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-2, 2 R; Alex Panitzke - 0-3, R; Noah Jensen - 2-3, 2 R; PJ Johnson - 1-3, 2 R; Austin Weber - 2-3, R, 3 RBI; Austin Ballhagen - 2-3, R, RBI; Levi Johnson - 1-3; Thomas Poegel - 1-4, R

MINNEWASAK PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W - 4 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 SO; Levi Johnson - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

Game two - 

Minnewaska - 2 0 4 2 0 1 1 - 10 12 2

BOLD - 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 - 4 7 8

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Marc Gruber - 1-3, R, BB; Alex Panitzke - 0-4, R, BB; Dylan Alexander - 1-4, 2 R, BB; Noah Jensen - 3-4, 2 R, BB; PJ Johnson 3-5, R, 3 RBI; Austin Weber - 0-2, R, 2 RBI, 3 BB; Austin Ballhagen - 1-4, BB; Connor Erickson - 1-3, BB; Levi Johnson - 2-2, R, RBI, BB; Thomas Poegel - 0-1, R

MINNEWASA PITCHING - Dylan Alexander - W - 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 5 SO; Austin Weber - 4 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
