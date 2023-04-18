99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Minnewaska rolls over Fergus Falls; B-E splits with WCA

Minnewaska, B-E, and WCA have all got the bats going early on this season.

PJ Johnson.jpg
Minnewaska catcher PJ Johnson, right, tags out NLS' Gavin Radabaugh at home to end the bottom of the fourth inning during a non-conference game on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. PJ Johnson earned a win pitching in Minnewaska's season-opening 11-1 win over Fergus Falls on April 17, 2023.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM

The Minnewaska baseball team didn’t waste much time in its game against Fergus Falls at Gustavus Adolphus College on Monday. Minnewaska led 9-0 after an 8-run second inning and cruised to an 11-1 win in six innings.

Minnewaska had nine hits in the game, including an Austin Weber home run. He led the team in RBIs with three, while Alex Panitzke had two. Jack Majerus led the team in hits with three.

PJ Johnson earned the win on the mound as he struck out three batters in six innings pitched.

Minnewaska is now 1-0 on the season and host Sauk Centre in a doubleheader on April 25, starting at 4 p.m.

Minnewaska - 1 8 1 0 0 1 - 11 9 1

Fergus Falls - 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 3 3

MINNEWASKA HITTING - Jack Majerus, 3 R, 3 H, RBI, BB; Levi Johnson, BB; Dylan Alexander, R, RBI; PJ Johnson, RBI, BB; Noah Jensen, 2 R, H, 2 BB; Ryland Martin, 2 R, 2 BB; Austin Weber, R, 2 H, 3 RBI; Alex Panitzke, R, 3 H, 2 RBI; Austin Ballhagen, R, BB

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - PJ Johnson - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K

B-E splits with WCA

06-B-E Lucas Fuller-DSC_4677.JPG
Brandon-Evansville's Lucas Fuller watches as his hit turns into a foul ball. Fuller went 4-for-4 at the plate in a B-E win on April 13, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In a doubleheader on Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Brandon-Evansville Chargers and West Central Area Knights won one game against the other Plainview.

WCA won game one 11-8, but B-E won game two 13-3 in five innings.

“It was great to finally get to play baseball after a long indoor season and the kids were very pumped up to play,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said.

B-E lead 3-2 after the second inning, but WCA outscored 9-5 in the final seven innings.

WCA scored five runs in the sixth inning to seal the win.

“We were able to put pressure on offensively as we had baserunners on in all seven innings, but could never break it open,” Perleberg said. “We ran the bases well but struggled to get a big hit when we needed it most. Give credit to WCA, as they did a great job of taking advantage of the extra opportunities we gave them. With several younger players seeing their first varsity action, there were some nerves to work through, but I was pleased with how they handled themselves and kept their composure on the field.”

Brady Perleberg struck out 11 WCA batters in five and third innings pitched, and on offense had two hits and scored. Riley Perleberg had two hits as well and scored twice. Carter White had a hit and scored once.

In game two, Lucas Fuller went 4-of-4 at the plate for B-E, while Kain Gackle went 2-of-4, Brady Perleberg went 1-of-1, was walked twice, and scored three runs. White scored three times as well, and Dezmond White had five RBIs.

Riley Perleberg earned the win on the mound for the Chargers.

“I’m proud of how the team bounced back in the second game to earn the split,” Coach Perleberg said. “We received a great offensive performance from Lucas Fuller and strong supporting roles from Kian Gackle, Dezmond White, and Brady Perleberg. Defensively we played error-free ball to help keep WCA from mounting any big innings, and both Riley Perleberg and Landon Sullivan had great composure on the mound.”

B-E plays a doubleheader at Ashby on Tuesday at 4 p.m., while WCA plays a doubleheader at Melrose.

Game One - 

WCA - 0 2 2 0 1 5 1 - 11

B-E - 1 2 0 3 1 1 0 - 8

Game two - 

B-E - 2 2 5 4 0 - 13

WCA - 1 0 0 0 2 - 3

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
