Baseball: Minnewaska hands out yearly awards

The Minnewaska Lakers had a successful 2023 season. The Lakers went 15-5 (13-1 West Central Conference) and won a share of the West Central Conference title along with Montevideo.

Recently, the program recognized players who earned all-conference and all-section honors for the 2023 season. The team also handed out yearly awards.

PJ Johnson was named the All-West Central Conference MVP for the season and earned a spot on the All-Section 3AA team. He earned team MVP honors for Minnewaska this year on top of that.

Along with Johnson, Noah Jensen, Dylan Alexander, Austin Ballhagen and Jack Majerus earned spots on the All-WCC team.

Jensen won the Minnewaska award for Best Offensive player, while Ballhagen won the team’s Most Improved player award, and Alexander was named the best defensive player.

Alex Patnitzke was named an all-conference honorable mention.

Panitzke, along with Majerus, Ryland Martin, Thomas Poegel, Levi Johnson, Caden Larson, and Marc Gruber, were named to the All-WCC Academic team.

MINNEWASKA VARISTY LETTER WINNERS - Austin Ballhagen, Connor Erickson, Alex Panitzke, Thomas Poegel, Nathan Dell, Levi Johnson; Austin Weber, Ryland Martin, Noah Jensen, Dylan Alexander, PJ Johnson, Caden Larson, Jack Majerus, Marc Gruber. Not Pictured: Gavin Cain, Connor Frey, Ethan Jacobs, Luke Danielson