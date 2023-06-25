Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, June 25

Sports Prep

Baseball: Minnewaska hands out yearly awards

The Lakers went 15-5 this season and won a share of the West Central Conference title.

2023 Team Awards.jpg
The 2023 Minnewaska baseball team award winners from left to right: Noah Jensen, PJ Johnson, Austin Ballhagen, Dylan Alexander.
Contributed photo by Joe Alexander
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:55 AM

The Minnewaska Lakers had a successful 2023 season. The Lakers went 15-5 (13-1 West Central Conference) and won a share of the West Central Conference title along with Montevideo.

Recently, the program recognized players who earned all-conference and all-section honors for the 2023 season. The team also handed out yearly awards.

PJ Johnson was named the All-West Central Conference MVP for the season and earned a spot on the All-Section 3AA team. He earned team MVP honors for Minnewaska this year on top of that.

Along with Johnson, Noah Jensen, Dylan Alexander, Austin Ballhagen and Jack Majerus earned spots on the All-WCC team.

Jensen won the Minnewaska award for Best Offensive player, while Ballhagen won the team’s Most Improved player award, and Alexander was named the best defensive player.

Alex Patnitzke was named an all-conference honorable mention.

Panitzke, along with Majerus, Ryland Martin, Thomas Poegel, Levi Johnson, Caden Larson, and Marc Gruber, were named to the All-WCC Academic team.

MINNEWASKA VARISTY LETTER WINNERS - Austin Ballhagen, Connor Erickson, Alex Panitzke, Thomas Poegel, Nathan Dell, Levi Johnson; Austin Weber, Ryland Martin, Noah Jensen, Dylan Alexander, PJ Johnson, Caden Larson, Jack Majerus, Marc Gruber. Not Pictured: Gavin Cain, Connor Frey, Ethan Jacobs, Luke Danielson

2023 Letter Winners (1).jpg
The 2023 Minnewaska Baseball varsity letter winners. Front L to R: Austin Ballhagen, Connor Erickson, Alex Panitzke, Thomas Poegel, Nathan Dell, Levi Johnson. Back L to R: Austin Weber, Ryland Martin, Noah Jensen, Dylan Alexander, PJ Johnson, Caden Larson, Jack Majerus, Marc Gruber. Not Pictured: Gavin Cain, Connor Frey, Ethan Jacobs, Luke Danielson<br/>
Contributed photo by Joe Alexander

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
