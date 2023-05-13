Baseball: Legends advance to Region 13 Final Four

ST. CLOUD - To advance to the NJCAA DII Region 13/North Plains District final four, the Alexandria College Legends needed to defeat Riverland Community College and then either Minnesota North College/Itasca or Rochester Community and Technical College on Friday, May 12, 2023, in St. Cloud.

RBI singles by Austin Henrichs and Calen O’Connell lifted Alexandria to a 4-2 win over Riverland to set up a win-or-go-home game between Alexandria and MNC-Itasca.

Rochester beat MNC-Itasca 10-4 to win pool A and clinch one of the final four spots (two teams from pool A and two teams from pool B make it to the final four).

Earlier in the tournament, MNC-Itasca beat Alexandria, 3-2, on Thursday. But it was Alexandria who got the job done on Friday, as it beat MNC-Itasca, 7-2, to advance to the Region 13 final four.

In the Friday game against MNC-Itasca (25-17), Alexandria (21-8) had 11 hits, led by Chuck Hackett, Felix Porras, Brady Goebel, and Carter Lang with two. The game was tied 1-1 after the fourth inning, but Alexandria broke things open with a solo home run by Hackett in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning.

Kai Mayfield earned the win on the mound for Alexandria against MNC-Itasca. He came in at the end of the second inning and struck out eight batters in four and two-thirds innings pitched.

In the game against Riverland (35-11), Alexandria had eight hits, led by two from Lang and Porras.

Alexandria native Parker Jendro earned the win on the mound in that game with two strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Alexandria and Rochester (19-23) are the two teams from pool A who made the final four, while Century College (33-14) and St. Cloud Community and Technical College (21-10) made it out of pool B.

St. Cloud won last year’s region/district tournament.

Alexandria plays Century College to begin the tournament at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, against Century College at Dick Putz Field. The District 13 final four runs from May 18-20, 2023.

The loser of the Alexandria versus Century game plays St. Cloud or Rochester in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, while the winners play at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The two teams who win two games before Sautrday, May 20, will play in the championship.

The Region 13 Championship game is set for Saturday, May 20, at Noon, and a second game will be played 30 minutes at the end of that game if the loser of the noon game hadn’t lost before.

This final four is in a double elimination format, and the winner advanced to the NJCAA DIII World Series in Greenville, Tennessee, from May 27-30/June 1, 2023.

Alexandria vs. Riverland -

Alexandria - 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 4 8 0

Riverland - 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 9 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-4, R; Carter Lang - 2-3, R; Brady Goebel - 1-3, 2 RBI, BB; Maddox Mortensen - 0-0, R; Felix Porras - 2-4, R; Austin Henrichs - 1-1, RBI; Calen O’Connell - 1-4, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Brock Depute - 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 SO; Parker Jendro - W - 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO; Logan Bullock - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Alexandria vs. MNC-Itasca

Alexandria - 1 0 0 0 1 4 0 1 0 - 7 11 2

MNC-Itasca - 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 10 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Lucas Burgum - 1-1, 2 R; Carter Lang - 2-4; Chuck Hacektt - 2-4, R, 2 RBIs; Felix Porras - 2-4; Brady Goebel - 2-5, 2 RBI; Mason Conrad - 1-4; Calen O’Connell - 1-5, R; Levi Lampert - 0-0, 4 BB, 2 R; Jacob Merrill - 0-5, R, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Caden Sand - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO; Kai Mayfield - W - 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Jalen Vorpahl - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB; Logan Bullock - 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

