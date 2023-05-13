99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Legends advance to Region 13 Final Four

The Legends went 2-0 on Friday and have advanced to the Region 13 Final Four in St. Cloud. The final four runs from May 18-20, 2023.

Calen O'Connell-DSC_9356.JPG
Alexandria College's Calen O'Connell steps in for an at-bat during a game on April 29, 2023. O'Connell hit a big RBI single on May 12, 2023, in a playoff elimination game for Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 2:35 PM

ST. CLOUD - To advance to the NJCAA DII Region 13/North Plains District final four, the Alexandria College Legends needed to defeat Riverland Community College and then either Minnesota North College/Itasca or Rochester Community and Technical College on Friday, May 12, 2023, in St. Cloud.

RBI singles by Austin Henrichs and Calen O’Connell lifted Alexandria to a 4-2 win over Riverland to set up a win-or-go-home game between Alexandria and MNC-Itasca.

Rochester beat MNC-Itasca 10-4 to win pool A and clinch one of the final four spots (two teams from pool A and two teams from pool B make it to the final four).

Earlier in the tournament, MNC-Itasca beat Alexandria, 3-2, on Thursday. But it was Alexandria who got the job done on Friday, as it beat MNC-Itasca, 7-2, to advance to the Region 13 final four.

In the Friday game against MNC-Itasca (25-17), Alexandria (21-8) had 11 hits, led by Chuck Hackett, Felix Porras, Brady Goebel, and Carter Lang with two. The game was tied 1-1 after the fourth inning, but Alexandria broke things open with a solo home run by Hackett in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Mayfield earned the win on the mound for Alexandria against MNC-Itasca. He came in at the end of the second inning and struck out eight batters in four and two-thirds innings pitched.

In the game against Riverland (35-11), Alexandria had eight hits, led by two from Lang and Porras.

Alexandria native Parker Jendro earned the win on the mound in that game with two strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Alexandria and Rochester (19-23) are the two teams from pool A who made the final four, while Century College (33-14) and St. Cloud Community and Technical College (21-10) made it out of pool B.

St. Cloud won last year’s region/district tournament.

Alexandria plays Century College to begin the tournament at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, against Century College at Dick Putz Field. The District 13 final four runs from May 18-20, 2023.

The loser of the Alexandria versus Century game plays St. Cloud or Rochester in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, while the winners play at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The two teams who win two games before Sautrday, May 20, will play in the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Region 13 Championship game is set for Saturday, May 20, at Noon, and a second game will be played 30 minutes at the end of that game if the loser of the noon game hadn’t lost before.

This final four is in a double elimination format, and the winner advanced to the NJCAA DIII World Series in Greenville, Tennessee, from May 27-30/June 1, 2023.

Alexandria vs. Riverland - 

Alexandria - 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 4 8 0 

Riverland - 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 9 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 1-4, R; Carter Lang - 2-3, R; Brady Goebel - 1-3, 2 RBI, BB; Maddox Mortensen - 0-0, R; Felix Porras - 2-4, R; Austin Henrichs - 1-1, RBI; Calen O’Connell - 1-4, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Brock Depute - 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 SO; Parker Jendro - W - 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO; Logan Bullock - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Alexandria vs. MNC-Itasca 

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria - 1 0 0 0 1 4 0 1 0 - 7 11 2

MNC-Itasca - 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 10 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Lucas Burgum - 1-1, 2 R; Carter Lang - 2-4; Chuck Hacektt - 2-4, R, 2 RBIs; Felix Porras - 2-4; Brady Goebel - 2-5, 2 RBI; Mason Conrad - 1-4; Calen O’Connell - 1-5, R; Levi Lampert - 0-0, 4 BB, 2 R; Jacob Merrill - 0-5, R, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Caden Sand - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO; Kai Mayfield - W - 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Jalen Vorpahl - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB; Logan Bullock - 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Hannah Boraas-DSC_8900.JPG
Prep
Golf roundup: Alexandria teams win pre-section meets; WCA and Minnewaska boys earn wins
May 13, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Zach Mrnak and Dylan Debilzen.png
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie defeats Upsala-Swanville; New York Mills tops B-E
May 12, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Softball
Prep
Softball: B-E sweeps Rothsay; Osakis earns clutch win over Staples-Motley
May 12, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Blades_3146.jpg
News
Tornado recovery is a painfully slow process for owners of Blade’s Store
May 12, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Storm damage1.jpg
Local
One year after Alexandria tornado, roofing, siding projects still going strong
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Court News
News
Man charged with recording employees changing out of scrubs at Alomere Health in Alexandria
May 09, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson