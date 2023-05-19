99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Late runs lift Osakis over Upsala-Swanville; Parkers Prairie falls to OTC

Osakis got the bats going late to beat Upsala-Swanville.

Tyson Hagedon-DSC_2784.JPG
Osakis' Tyson Hagedon throws the ball from second base to first base during the team's 10-6 win over Upsala-Swanville Area on May 18, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 12:57 PM

OSAKIS - In a game on Thursday, Osakis trailed 5-3 after Upsala-Swanville Area put up two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Osakis jumped ahead, though, 7-5 after a pair of 2-RBI hits from Seth Staloch and Ben Berger.

The Silvestreaks pushed across three insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 10-5 heading into the final inning.

And while USA did push one run across in the top of the seventh inning, Osakis held on from there to win 10-6 at home.

Osakis hosts Sauk Centre at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkers Prairie falls in tight game against Otter Tail Central

Only three runs were scored in Thursday’s game between Parkers Prairie and Otter Tail Central, as OTC held on to a 2-1 win.

For Parkers Prairie, Nolan Steild had three strikeouts, while the Panthers offense had eight hits.

Mason Boesl had a pair of singles, while David Revering had a double and a single.

“We didn't have that timely hit, and we hit into some tough luck as well,” Parkers Prairie head coach Derek Denny said. “OTC's left fielder had two diving catches to take away two sure hits. The Bulldogs played a good game and ultimately came out on top. This was a playoff-caliber type game and was a good experience for our team as we prepare for playoff baseball.”

Parkers Prairie hosts Menagha at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win at Thumper Pond
May 19, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Osakis - Marcus Wolf - DSC_0453.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: Osakis falls to Perham, East Grand Forks
May 19, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Stewart Jones
Prep
Track and field roundup: Osakis' Stewart Jones and Kiley Kranz break conference records to lead teams to wins
May 18, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Douglas County
News
Douglas County HRA designated a high performer by HUD
May 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff