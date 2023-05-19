Baseball: Late runs lift Osakis over Upsala-Swanville; Parkers Prairie falls to OTC

OSAKIS - In a game on Thursday, Osakis trailed 5-3 after Upsala-Swanville Area put up two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Osakis jumped ahead, though, 7-5 after a pair of 2-RBI hits from Seth Staloch and Ben Berger.

The Silvestreaks pushed across three insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 10-5 heading into the final inning.

And while USA did push one run across in the top of the seventh inning, Osakis held on from there to win 10-6 at home.

Osakis hosts Sauk Centre at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkers Prairie falls in tight game against Otter Tail Central

Only three runs were scored in Thursday’s game between Parkers Prairie and Otter Tail Central, as OTC held on to a 2-1 win.

For Parkers Prairie, Nolan Steild had three strikeouts, while the Panthers offense had eight hits.

Mason Boesl had a pair of singles, while David Revering had a double and a single.

“We didn't have that timely hit, and we hit into some tough luck as well,” Parkers Prairie head coach Derek Denny said. “OTC's left fielder had two diving catches to take away two sure hits. The Bulldogs played a good game and ultimately came out on top. This was a playoff-caliber type game and was a good experience for our team as we prepare for playoff baseball.”

Parkers Prairie hosts Menagha at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.