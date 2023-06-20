Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U rolls over Sauk Centre

A 7-run fifth inning helped Glenwood-Lowry seal the win.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 11:09 AM

The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U team picked up a nice win on the road over Sauk Centre on Monday, 10-0 in five innings.

Glenwood-Lowry led 3-0 after four innings.

A big 7-run top of the fifth sealed the 10-0 win.

PJ Johnson pitched a complete game on the mound and struck out nine batters while allowing just three hits.

Two players had multiple hits for Glenwood-Lowry, Aron Majerus and Dylan Alexander. Both players also had two RBIs.

Noah Jensen hit a solo home run in the win.

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 2 0 1 7 - 10 9 1

Sauk Centre - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 3

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W - 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Connor Erickson - 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Alex Panitzke - 1-3, R, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, 2 RBI, 3B, R; Noah Jensen - 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB, HR; PJ Johnson - 0-3, R, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-3, R; Caden Larson - 1-1, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Aron Majerus - 2-2, 2 RBI, BB

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
