Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U rolls over Sauk Centre

The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U team picked up a nice win on the road over Sauk Centre on Monday, 10-0 in five innings.

Glenwood-Lowry led 3-0 after four innings.

A big 7-run top of the fifth sealed the 10-0 win.

PJ Johnson pitched a complete game on the mound and struck out nine batters while allowing just three hits.

Two players had multiple hits for Glenwood-Lowry, Aron Majerus and Dylan Alexander. Both players also had two RBIs.

Noah Jensen hit a solo home run in the win.

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 2 0 1 7 - 10 9 1

Sauk Centre - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 3

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W - 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO