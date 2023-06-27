Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry 18U takes third in Montevideo then sweeps Ashby

The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U team has gone 4-1 in recent games from Saturday, June 24, 2023, through Monday, June 26, 2023.

Glenwood-Lowry went 2-1 at a tournament in Montevideo on Saturday and Sunday.

Glenwood-Lowry defeated Prinsburg 8-0 but lost to Byron, 6-3, to get to the third-place game.

Glenwood-Lowry dominated the third-place game against Breckenridge, winning it 17-0 in four innings.

Glenwood-Lowry was held scoreless in the first inning of that game but scored nine runs in the second, three in the third, and six in the fourth to get the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conner Erickson earned the win on the mound in the game and also led the team on offense with three hits in four plate appearances.

In the win against Prinsburg, Glenwood-Lowry scored three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh to seal the 8-0 win.

Ryland Martin pitched a complete game gem against Prinsburg, striking out 11 batters and allowing just one hit.

Conner Frey and Dylan Alexander each had two hits in the game.

Against Byron, Glenwood-Lowry fell behind 4-1 and couldn’t quite claw its way back, although the game was close throughout.

On Monday, Glenwood-Lowry defeated Ashby in a pair of tight contests. Glenwood-Lowry won game one of a doubleheader, 2-1 and 9-7.

Glenwood-Lowry took a 2-1 lead in the first inning of game one, and that was the only inning in which any runs were scored.

Game two was only a five-inning game, which Glenwood-Lowry won after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In game one, PJ Johnson had two hits, three RBIs, and pitched a complete game. He struck out eight batters in the win.

In game two, Dylan Alexander, Martin, and Austin Ballhagen each had two hits, and Alex Panitzke scored three times.

GLENWOOD-LOWRY AT MONTEVIDEO TOURNAMENT -

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 0 1 0 3 0 4 - 8 9 0

Prinsburg - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Ryland Martin - W - 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 0-3, R, 2 BB; Alex Panitzke - 1-5, R; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Noah Jensen - 1-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Levi Johnson - 1-3, RBI, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-4; Connor Erickson - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Austin Ballhagen - 0-4, R; Connor Frey - 2-4, RBI

Byron - 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 - 6 11 1

Glenwood-Lowry - 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 - 3 13 1

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - 5.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Levi Johnson - 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-4; Alex Panitzke - 1-4, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 1-4, R; Noah Jensen - 2-4; Levi Johnson - 2-4, R, RBI; Ryland Martin - 2-4, R, RBI; Austin Ballhagen - 2-3, R, BB; Connor Frey - 2-3, RBI

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 9 2 6 - 17 16 1

Breckenridge - 0 0 0 2 - 2 4 2

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Connor Erickson - W - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 2-3, 2 R, BB; Alex Panitzke - 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 1-3, 3 R, RBI; Noah Jensen - 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB; PJ Johnson - 2-2, 2 R, RBI, BB; Levi Johnson - 2-3, R, 4 RBI; Ryland Martin - 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB; Conner Erickson - 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 RBI; Austin Ballhagen - 1-2, R, RBI; Conner Frey - 1-2, R, RBI

GLENWOOD-LOWRY VS. ASHBY -

Game one -

Ashby - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 5 0

Glenwood-Lowry - 2 0 0 0 0 0 X - 2 4 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - PJ Johnson - 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-2, R; Alex Panitzke - 0-2, 1 R, BB; PJ Johnson - 2-3, RBI; Conner Erickson - 0-2, RBI, BB; Levi Johnson - 0-2, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-2

Game two -

Glenwood-Lowry - 1 0 1 5 2 - 9 9 1

Ashby - 5 0 0 2 0 - 7 7 4

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Austin Ballhagen - 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR