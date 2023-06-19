Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry 18U takes fourth at Alexandria Tournament

Glenwood-Lowry 18U went 2-2 in Alexandria and finished fourth in the tournament.

0-Glenwood-Ryland Martin-DSC_6416.JPG
Glenwood-Lowry 18U's Ryland Martin hurls a pitch to the plate during a third-place game of an Alexandria Tournament against Chanhassen on June 18, 2023. Chanhassen won the game 7-6.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:10 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U team went 2-2 in Alexandria Tournament from June 16-18, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park and finished fourth overall out of the eight teams in the tournament.

Glenwood-Lowry fell to Chanhassen, 7-6, in the third-place game on Sunday. Glenwood-Lowry led 4-3 after four innings, but Chanhassen scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth to hold on for a 7-6 win.

Dylan Alexander led Glenwood-Lowry in hits with two in the game.

In pool play, Glenwood-Lowry defeated Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 18-7, in five innings on Friday, and beat Becker, 8-1, on Saturday, but lost 11-2 in five innings, to eventual runner-up, Champlin Park on Friday.

In the win against TMB, Glenwood-Lowry scored 12 runs in the top of the third inning. Alex Panitzke led the team in hits with three, while Nick Ankeny led the team in RBIs with three.

PJ Johnson earned the win on the mound as he struck out six batters.

In the loss to Champlin Park, it was a 0-0 tie after the first two innings, but Champlin Park scored in each of the next four innings to win the game in six innings. Conner Erickson had two RBIs for Glenwood-Lowry in the win.

Glenwood-Lowry jumped on Becker early on Saturday with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Noah Jensen had two hits in the game and two RBIs. PJ Johnson had two hits and three RBIs.

Panitzke pitched a complete game on the mound and struck out three batters.

Alexandria Zimny Insurance Post 87 won the tournament.

ALEXANDRIA AMERICAN LEGION TOURNAMENT

3rd place game:

Glenwood-Lowry - 1 0 0 3 0 2 0 - 6 6 1

Chanhassen - 0 0 3 0 3 1 X - 7 7 4

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Levi Johnson - 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, SO; Ryland Martin - 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Alex Panitzke - 1-2, R, 2 BB; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, RBI; Noah Jensen - 0-3, RBI; PJ Johnson - 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB; Connor Frey - 1-2; Ryland Martin - 0-4, R, RBI; Nick Ankeny - 0-3, R, BB;

Pool play:

SATURDAY -

Becker - 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 3

Glenwood-Lowry - 3 0 2 1 0 2 X - 8 10 1

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-3, R, BB; Alex Panitzke - 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB; Dylan Alexander - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Noah Jensen - 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; PJ Johnson - 2-4, 3 RBI; Levi Johnson - 1-4, R; Nick Ankeny - 0-1, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-3, RBI; Connor Erickson - 1-3

FRIDAY -

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 2 5 1

Champlin Park - 0 0 1 2 5 3 - 11 12 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Jack Majerus - 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, SO, HR; Connor Erickson - 1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 SO, HR

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Connor Erickson - 1-3, 2 RBI; Alex Panitzke - 1-3; Dylan Alexander - 1-3; Levi Johnson - 0-1, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-2, R; Conner Frey - 0-1, R, BB; Jack Majerus - 1-1;

Glenwood-Lowry - 2 4 12 0 0 - 18 14 4

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton - 2 5 0 0 0 - 7 7 4

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W - 3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 0 ER, 2 SO, 6 SO; Ryland Martin - 1.1 P, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Connor Erickson - 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Alex Panitzke - 3-5, 3 R, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, 3 R, RBI, BB; Noah Jensen - 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; PJ Johnson - 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Connor Frey - 0-3, R, RBI, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Nick Ankeny - 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Grady Suchy - 0-3, R

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
