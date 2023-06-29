Baseball: Fargo Bombers sweep Alexandria Black

The Alexandria Integrity Title Jr. Legion Black team hit the road for a test against the Fargo Bombers in a doubleheader on Wednesday, and Fargo walked away with a pair of wins.

Fargo took game one, 4-3, and game two, 9-2.

Fargo held a 4-1 lead heading into the final inning of game one, and Alexandria Black gave them a late test.

Alexandria Black cut its deficit to one with a run on a walk and a Charlie Runge RBI single in the top of the seventh inning. But Fargo got the final out needed to hold on to a 4-3 win.

Alexandria Black led 1-0 in the top of the second inning after Thomas Kremer knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice.

But with three runs in the bottom of the third and five in the bottom of the fourth, Fargo held an 8-1 lead and went on to win 9-2.

In game one, Brayden Larson and Lawton Ketelson had two hits for Alexandria Black, while Kyle Blakenship had two hits in game two.

Alexandria Black is now 5-10 on the year and hosts a doubleheader against Bemidji at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Alexandria Black - 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 - 3 10 2

Fargo Bombers - 0 2 0 2 0 0 X - 4 6 0

ALEXANDRIA BLACK PITCHING - Evan Zabel - 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Kyle Blankenship - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB

ALEXANDRIA BLACK OFFENSE - 1-2, R, 2 BB; Parker Converse - 1-2, BB; Evan Zabel - 0-2, BB; Nolan Johnson -1-4; Lawton Ketelson - 2-3, RBI, BB; Sam Anderson - 1-3, RBI, BB; Niklas Schultz - 1-2, BB; Charlie Runge - 1-1, RBI; Brayden Larson - 2-3; Caden Zelasko - 0-0, R; Carson Holte - 0-0, R

Alexandria Black - 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 6 2

Fargo Bombers - 0 0 3 5 0 1 X - 9 13 0

ALEXANDRIA BLACK PITCHING - Parker Converse - 3.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Lawton Ketelson - 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Lucas Sprenger - 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA BLACK OFFENSE - John Botzet - 1-4; Landon Gess-Norling - 1-3, RBI; Parker Converse - 1-2; Kyle Blakenship - 2-3, R; Lucas Sprenger - 1-1; Brayden Larson - 0-0, R, BB; Thomas Kremer - 0-3, RBI