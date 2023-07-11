Baseball: Chargers put together a winning season

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Section 6A was tough once again this year, but the Brandon-Evansville Chargers found another way to have a winning season. The Chargers posted a 12-10 record (7-8 Section 6A).

In the Little Eight Conference, the Chargers had a 6-2 record.

Recently, the team handed out its yearly awards.

The Chargers had three players make the All-Little Eight Conference team this spring. Riley Perleberg, Brady Perleberg, and Dezmond White made it to the all-conference team.

Brady Perleberg was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player. He also won the team’s Gold Glove Award, Hustle and Heart award, and the Top Gun award. He had a 2.52 ETA this year.

Riley Perleberg won the team’s Silver Slugger Award and the team’s CHARGER Award for “Spirit, Teamwork, and Attitude” award. Riley Perleberg had a .412 batting average this season.

For his success with stealing bases, Carter White won the team’s Golden Spikes Award. White won the award by stealing 20 bases.

Dezmond Whtie won the team’s RBI Champ award. This spring, White posted 20 RBIs to win the award.

Rounding out the team awards is the Most Improved Player award. This award went to a committee. Landon Sullivan, Kyler Sletto, and Lucas Fuller split the Most Improved Player award.

