Baseball: Brandon-Evansville rolls over Pelican Rapids

EVANSVILLE - The Brandon-Evansville Chargers were efficient on the mound in the field in Friday's game against Pelican Rapids, which led it to a 7-1 win.

"We pitched well and played better defensively than we have been," B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. "We still had a couple of errors, but we didn't allow that big inning."

B-E's Brady Perleberg held Pelican Rapids to two hits in B-E's 7-1 win on May 19, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Senior Brady Perleberg took care of business on the mound early and throughout the game, as he only allowed a pair of hits, and he had nine strikeouts.

He had a perfect game going through three innings.

"It felt like we had a good number of strikeouts," Coach Perleberg said. "That makes the game simple when the defense only has to make about half the plays."

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshman Landon Sullivan pitched a strong inning in the game as he had two strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning.

"Brady got us threw six, and Landon, who hasn't had a lot of work lately, came in and threw strikes," Coach Perleberg said. "He was able to get some strikeouts himself. It's a confidence builder for him. He's a good, young talent, and he listens. He's going to be a fun kid to watch down the road."

This kind of pitching and defense has led the Chargers to a 10-6 record this season as the postseason nears.

"Most nights, the pitching has been there, but the defense has been hot and cold," Coach Perleberg said. "We figure if we can keep errors to two or less, we'll be in a good position.

B-E's offense came in the first and third inning on Friday.

B-E's Landon Sullivan gets ready for an at-bat in a game against Pelican Rapids on May 19, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Chargers pushed two across in the third inning and five in the third inning.

Senior Dezmond White started things off with an RBI single in the first inning.

Brady Perleberg started a big third inning with an RBI single, which was followed by a two-RBI double by freshman Bryce Froemming and the Chargers put another run across with an RBI single by junior Lucas Fuller.

ADVERTISEMENT

8th-grader Jack Kelly also had a hit in the win.

"The other thing we're focused on is trying to run the bases aggressively, and we did that here," Coach Perleberg said. "Sometimes it worked well, sometimes we ran ourselves into some holes, but we know we're not the best hitting team, so we have to get creative and try to push the envelope in some other ways. For us, that's taking risks on the base paths. Hopefully, we can just keep learning from some of the mistakes we made. I'm not too upset about them. Most of the choices we made were good aggressive choices. Sometimes the defense makes a great play; then, you just tip your hat to them. And he Pelican Rapids did that several times."

The Chargers wrap up the regular season with games against Parkers Prairie, Otter Tail Central, and Sauk Centre next week.

"Those will be good measuring sticks for us," Coach Perleberg said.

The Chargers believe that they are right there with the 6A-north subsections best.

"We'll be there in the mix," Coach Perleberg said. "We've played close with some of the better teams. We lost 8-0 to New York Mills, but that game was 2-0 before the final inning. We had a two-run and three-run loss to Border West. There's been a couple of games against the good teams where e haven't played well but were right there. We're just going to have to make sure when we get those opportunities for some clutch hitting, we have guys come through because, against those good teams, we just haven't broken through in that area as much as we need to."

Pelican Rapids - 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 2 4

Brandon-Evansville - 2 0 5 0 0 0 X - 7 6 2

ADVERTISEMENT