Baseball: Big innings late lift B-E over Ashby

EVANSVILLE - The Brandon-Evansville baseball team made the big plays late that it needed to in order to down the Ashby Arrows in Tuesday’s doubleheader.

In game one, B-E trailed 7-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but a six-run final inning capped off by a walk-off 2 RBI double by Riley Perleberg, gave the Chargers the 8-7 win in game one.

“It really was a crazy seventh inning with Ashby pulling away in the top half and our rally in the bottom half,” B-E head coach Brian Perleberg said. “It definitely was a game our kids won’t forget.”

Riley Perleberg led the Chargers in RBIs with three and he went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles. Hunter Grothen, Carter White, and Brady Perleberg also had hits for the Chargers.

Landon Sullivan earned the win on the mound for the Chargers in game one.

For the Arrows, Jake Norby went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles.

B-E won game two 9-1 in five innings behind good pitching from Dezmond White and good offense from him and Carter White.

“The temperatures and the wind made things very difficult for both teams in the second game,” Coach Perleberg said. “Fortunately, we were able to play much better defensively than we did in the first game and got quality pitching from Dezmond White.”

Dezmond threw four strikeouts in five innings in the win.

B-E only led 3-1 heading into the fifth inning but by scoring six runs, the game was put away.

B-E is now 3-1 on the season and plays at home on Friday against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 5 p.m., while Ashby plays at Morris at 4 p.m.

Game one -

Ashby - 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 - 7 8 4

B-E - 0 0 1 0 1 0 6 - 8 6 8

Game two -

B-E - 1 0 2 0 6 - 9 2 0

Ashby - 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 3

Other area baseball scores from April 18, 2023 -

Wadena-Deer Creek - 2, Parkers Prairie - 1; Wadena-Deer Creek - 9, Parkers Prairie - 3

Melrose Area - 11, West Central Area - 1; Melrose Area - 5, West Central - 1