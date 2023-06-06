99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Bats come through clutch for Parkers Prairie in elimination games

The Parkers Prairie Panthers had many clutch at-bats that earned them wins in playoff elimination games on Monday against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Upsala-Swanville, the latter of which was sealed by a Zach Mrnak walk-off RBI sacrifice bunt.

Celebration-DSC_5546.JPG
Members of the Parkers Prairie Panthers rush out of the dugout to celebrate with junior Zach Mrnak after drove in the game-winning run in a 9-8 elimination playoff game win over Upsala-Swanville in extra innings on June 5, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve
Today at 9:37 PM

GLENWOOD - The Parkers Prairie Panthers found themselves in a tough spot down 8-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Upsala-Swanville Patriots on Monday, in what was both teams' second Section 6A playoff elimination game of the day.

But with no outs, sophomore Nolan Steidl hit a 2 RBI single to knot the game up at eight, and with runners on second and third junior Zach Mrnak found himself with a golden opportunity to drive in the game-winning run.

Mrnak delivered as he squared up a bunt that allowed Steidl to slide home to score the game-winning run, and Parkers Prairie kept its season alive with a 9-8 win in an extra inning.

“This was fun; it’s my first time hitting a sacrifice bunt for the win,” Mrnak said. “I was thinking I was going to hit the ball, but I was given the bunt sign, so I followed through.”

To get to extra innings, the Panthers needed a run in the bottom of the seventh as they found themselves trailing 6-5.

Sophomore Shane Hanson was the hero the Panthers needed as he delivered an RBI double to force extra innings.

Joe Johnson-DSC_5474.JPG
Parkers Prairie's Joe Johnson gets ready for an at-bat in a playoff elimination game against Upsala-Swanville on June 5, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“We’ve had it a few times this season where we get down, and they get a little tight sometimes, but lately it seems like this somebody comes through the big hit,” Parkers Prairie head coach Derek Denny said. “Here it was, guys like Shane in the bottom of the seventh inning down to our final strike. They're all good ballplayers up and down the order and on the bench. I think they've got each other's backs, and they just know that we are a tough out, and they just keep battling until the end.”

To begin the game, Upsala-Swanville got on the board first with an RBI single by Teagan Lausten, a 2-RBI double by Jonah Ruther, and an RBI single by Finn Roder in the top of the second inning.

Parkers Praire (18-6) had the answer needed as in the bottom half of the inning, Parkers Prairie scored a run on a hit by pitch, along with a 2-RBI double by junior Dylan Debilzen and a 2-RBI single by junior David Revering, giving Parkers Prairie a 5-4 lead.

Then Upsala-Swanville outscored Parkers Prairie 2-0 from the third through the sixth inning.

But the Panthers responded in a big way, and it wasn’t the first time they did so in that game or even on the day.

Read more baseball coverage from the Echo Press

Mrnak’s walk-off sacrifice bunt against Upsala-Swanville wasn’t the first time on Monday that he came up big for the Panthers.

In the Panthers' first elimination game of the day, Mrnak put the Panthers in front, 5-3, in the bottom of the third inning. The Panthers had been trailing 3-0 to begin the inning.

Before Mrnak’s go-ahead 3-RBI double, Steidl got Parkers Prairie going with a 2-RBI double.

Parkers Prairie, the No. 2 seed in Section 6A north, never gave that lead back and added a run in the fourth and four in the fifth to seal a 10-4 win over KMS (19-4), the No. 2 seed in Section 6A-South.

Joe Johnson, Cohen Noska, Nolan Steidl-DSC_5444.JPG
Parkers Prairie's Cohen Noska (13), Nolan Steidl (right) and Joe Johnson (left) celebrate at home plate after scoring on a 3-RBI double in the second inning of a playoff game against KMS on June 5, 2023. That go-ahead double gave Parkers Prairie a 5-3 lead, and Parkers Prairie went on to win the playoff game 10-4.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Steidl, junior Cohen Noska, and sophomore Joe Johnson had two hits in the win against KMS, while Revering and senior Blake Adickes also had one hit.

“We've got some guys that are hitting over .400 and some over .300, and we've got guys that can come in and pinch hit,” Denny said. “Blake had a big two-RBI hit in the first game, and we've got other guys that can come in and provide a little spark. Seth Sansness has been another one to come in and hit well. On any night, it seems like any guy can get hot. David hit the ball all over, and Cohen’s been hitting the ball hard. So it's just fun to see who will get hot on any night.”

Against Upsala-Swanville, the No. 4 seed in Section 6A-South, senior Chase Thieschafer also had a hit, and Revering had a team-high three hits.

Debilzen was solid on the mound for the most part in Parkers Prairie’s win against KMS as he struck out six batters in six and a third innings pitched.

Dylan Debilzen-DSC_5184.JPG
Parkers Prairie's Dylan Debilzen had six strikeouts in his team's 10-4 win over KMS on June 5, 2023, in Glenwood.

Junior Holden Traux pitched the final two outs and had one strikeout.

Traux earned the win on the mound against Upsala-Swanville (14-10), while Steidl struck out two batters and Revering struck out five.

With the win, the Panthers’ season continues for another day. They’ll play the No. 1 seed from Section 6A-North, the New York Mills Eagles (19-5), at 2:30 p.m. back at Minnewaska High School on Tuesday.

“We played them tough, so our guys should feel good about where we sit,” Denny said. “We used two pitchers here, but we have much pitching left. We managed that within the games, so we should feel good.”

New York Mills beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 (in 12 innings) and 4-3 on April 28, 2023.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (12-11, the No. 1 seed in Section 6A-South, plays the winner of that game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

If BBE beats New York Mills or Parkers Prairie at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then they’ll win the section title right then and there and qualify for the MSHSL Class A State Tournament. But if New York Mills or Parkers Prairie beats BBE, then a winner-take-all game will take place on Thursday at Minnewaska High School.

Chase Thieschafer-DSC_5265.JPG
1/4: Parkers Prairie's Chase Thieschafer steps on second base for an out during the team's 10-4 playoff win over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on June 5, 2023, in Glenwood.
David Revering-DSC_5204.JPG
2/4: Parkers Prairie's David Revering makes contact with a pitch during a playoff game against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on June 5, 2023.
Cohen Noska-DSC_5487.JPG
3/4: Parkers Prairie's Cohen Noska throws the ball from third base to first for an out in an elimination playoff game against Upsala-Swanville on June 5, 2023.
Zach and Dylan-DSC_5327.JPG
4/4: Parkers Prairie's Zach Mrnak (left) fist bumps Dylan Debilzen (right) during a playoff win against KMS on June 5, 2023, in Glenwood.

Game one - 

KMS - 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 - 4 5 1

Parkers Prairie - 0 0 5 1 4 0 X - 10 9 3

Game two - 

Upsala-Swanville - 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 2 - 8 10 2 

Parkers Prairie - 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 3 - 9 9 0

