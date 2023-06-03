Baseball: Alexandria's season ends at the hands of Rocori and Little Falls

ST. CLOUD - The Alexandria Cardinals, the defending Section 8AAA champions, ran into two stout defensive units in Saturday's Section 8AAA playoff games at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

The defense and pitching of Rocori, the No. 1 seed, and Little Falls, the No. 3 seed, stood out on Saturday, leading them to wins over the No. 2 seed Alexandria.

Rocori defeated Alexandria 5-0 in the Section 8AAA semifinals to advance to the section championship.

Little Falls and Alexandria played in an elimination game early in the afternoon, which Little Falls won 6-1. This punched Little Falls' ticket to the section title game and eliminated Alexandria from the playoffs.

"We didn't lose; we got beat," Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch said. "We knew the entire season that our section is competitive and that any team could win on a good day. Obviously, offensively, we really couldn't get a lot going."

Alexandria was held to four hits or less in both games.

For 10 innings on Saturday, the Cardinals held their opponents scoreless. But two strong innings by Rocori and Little Falls made the difference.

"We played really well; we just couldn't get a lot of pressure on them offensively," Munsch said. "We didn't get timely hits with runners on base. They only had a couple of runs in a couple of innings. Other than that, we played really well and can't ask for anymore."

Alexandria's lone run of the day came on an RBI single by senior Tyler Kludt in the bottom of the seventh against Little Falls.

Rocori (15-8) got lead-off hitters on base frequently in the semifinal game, which got the ball rolling for them.

The Spartans got on the board early with a run on a sacrifice fly.

Rocori put up three runs in the bottom of the second inning and one more in the bottom of the fifth.

The Spartans did the "little things" right in its win on Saturday and now play in the section title game on Wednesday.

Saturday's elimination game was a rematch of a playoff game from earlier in the postseason.

Alexandria beat Little Falls, 2-1, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Alexandria to get to the Section 8AAA semifinals.

Little Falls won an elimination game to begin the day, 4-0, over the No. 5 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-14).

Little Falls got on the board with a 2-RBI Beau Thoma in the top of the fifth inning. Little Falls plated two more runs to end the inning.

The Flyers added an insurance run with a balk and an error to take a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

"They both took advantage of some of our mistakes," Munsch said. "Kudos to Rocori and Little Falls, they're quality programs, and they're well-coached. They have great character kids, and we wish them the best of luck moving forward and representing our section."

Alexandria finishes the 2023 season with a 14-10 record.

For seniors Jaxon Schoenrock, Nick Levasseur, Spencer Schmidt, Augie Gulbranson, Matthew Hornstein, Cole Vatsnald, Kludt, Max Hess, and Wyatt Mohr, these games marked the end of their high school tenure.

"As a coaching staff, we are extremely proud of our program, and it starts with senior leadership. Three times here, we heard from different people, from umpires to opposing coaches, about our class; we have a team that we have. And at the end of the day, that means a lot more than wins and losses down the road when it comes to developing the character of good men. Our senior class has exhibited every quality that we want when it comes to the face of Alexandria baseball and their role models to our junior class, in which we will have high expectations to uphold those same values. So you don't get that without senior leadership, and we're extremely proud of every one of them."

Munsch feels confident about what the team has coming back next season.

"I think the program is in a great place," Munsch said. "We always set the expectations high, and I think you always should set them high, and the juniors understand that. They were a huge contributor this year. And I'm glad they got a taste of it. They're only a year away from having the same conversation. So time goes fast. And it's kind of a little bit of an eye-opener for them that, it's all of a sudden, we're playing baseball, and then it's over. So it's up to them now to continue this culture that we have grown, and hopefully, we continue it."

Game one -

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 2

Rocori - 1 3 0 0 1 0 X - 5 5 0

Game two -

Little Falls - 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 - 6 8 1

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 3 2

