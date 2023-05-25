Baseball: Alexandria's Jaxon Schoenrock enjoying leadership role

ALEXANDRIA - Whether it's for football, basketball, or baseball team, senior Jaxon Schoenrock has found himself with an important role with the Alexandria teams he's been a part of.

And this year, they've all been in leadership roles as a team captain.

"Being a leader means a lot to me," Schoenrock said after an 8-5 win over Rocori on Monday, May 22, 2023. "I know a lot of these guys look up to me, and I know I can be a role model for them all the time. I've worked hard at all three of those sports my whole life. Being a captain for all three also just shows the work I've put in and that a lot of kids look up to me and that I'm a leader to a lot of kids."

Alexandria senior Jaxon Schoenrock hurls a pitch to the plate during a game against Rocori on May 22, 2023. Alexandria won the game 8-5. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Pres

He's currently a captain of the Alexandria baseball team. The center fielder/pitcher has a .255 batting average, a .328 on-base percentage, a .309 slugging percentage, and a .637 OPS. He has 14 hits,

And on the mound, Schoenrock is 3-2 on the year with 3.27 and a WHIP of 1.59.

On the football field, Schoenrock was named to the all-district team and was named the team's offensive back of the year after posting 51 receptions for 557 yards and six touchdowns.

And on the basketball team, he averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 deflections, and 1.4 steals per game, made the All-Central Lakes Conference team, and helped lead the team to a Section 8AAA title and a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

This season in baseball, Schoenrock has been selected, along with teammate Matthew Hornstein, for the 2023 Twins Community Fund All-Star Series North team.

Schoenrock wants to help lead the team on another deep postseason run this spring.

"At the beginning of the season, we started off a little bit slow, but we have a chance to make another run to the state tournament," he said. "I think we can bounce back, make a good second run and hopefully make it to the tournament."

Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch, who will coach Schoenrock and Hornstein at the all-star series, said that leadership from players like Schoenrock is very important.

"He gives us a tremendous amount of leadership," Munsch said. "He brings a positive attitude and keeps everyone in the dugout in the game. He holds that on his shoulders to a high caliber. And we appreciate that leadership not only from our captains but from our entire team. And we're seeing that here as we go down the stretch. It's a really fun thing to watch. It's something you can't coach; the kids just have it."

For the baseball team, Schoenrock played a big role in leading the team to a third-place finish. He had a 286 batting average, 16 RBIs, and 15 runs, and on the mound had 50 strikeouts and a 1.46 ERA).

One of those leaders on last year's team, current Augustana (SD) player JD Hennen, left a big impression on him.

"He was a star. I looked up to him," Schoenrock said. "I kind of take my game after him on the mound."

Like Hennen, Schoenrock will go on to play college baseball. Schoenrock and Hornstein are headed to Dakota County Technical College (NJCAA DII) in Rosemount to play college baseball.

Alexandria's Matthew Hornstein (left) taps gloves with Jaxon Schoenrock (right) after Schoenrock threw one of his six strikeouts in Alexandria's 20-0 win in five innings over Willmar on April 22, 2023, at Target Field. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Schoenrock is excited about that step, but he's currently focused on the present moment as Alexandria kicks off the Section 8AAA playoffs on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

"I'm excited for it, but I'm not quite ready for it," he said. "I still kind of want to enjoy this end of the regular school ball season, get into Legion, and have some more fun."