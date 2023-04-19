Baseball: Alexandria topples Sauk Rapids-Rice in quick fashion to start the new season 1-0

CARLOS - The Alexandria baseball team didn't waste much time finding a rhythm in its first game of the season on Tuesday against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm.

No. 6 Alexandria (Class AAA coaches poll) scored in every inning and controlled all facets of the game to earn a 10-0 win to start the season 1-0.

"In the last few weeks in the gym, we made it our goal to be better at what we can control better than anybody else, and I think that we proved that we were ready," Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch said. "You can tell we've taken a lot of live at-bats; we were very disciplined at the plate. Overall I'm just happy with everything."

Senior Matthew Hornstein stifled the Storm's batters in what was a shutout win for him on the mound. He struck out 11 batters in four innings (73 pitches), and only one Storm player got a hit off of him.

Alexandria's Matthew Hornstein hurls a pitch to the plate during Alexandria's 10-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on April 18, 2023. He struck out 11 in four innings in the win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"Honestly, everything was working for me, especially my changeup that I've been working on," Hornstein said. "Kasen [Muscha] did a great job behind the plate too."

Hornstein held the Storm hitless through three innings and struck out 11 on the night. Junior Caleb Gimbel pitched the final inning for the Cardinals and struck out two.

"It all starts with starting pitching," Munsch said. "You set the tone right away by throwing strikes. Between those two, our pitching was very impressive."

"We lost a lot of seniors from our rotation last, but these juniors seem ready to fill those shoes," Hornstein said. "Our defense was great, too, in this one. You saw it even when we didn't make the play when they hit it up the middle; Wyatt [Mohr] still got a glove on it to keep it in the infield."

Alexandria led 1-0 after the first inning and, with good discipline at the plate, scored six runs in the second inning to lead 7-0 heading into the third inning.

The Cardinals were walked six times in the first two innings and nine times total.

"We were really impressed with our plate discipline, and that comes from all of the live at-bats that we've taken and the outside scrimmages that we've done," Munsch said. "It all paid off."

Alexandria's Wyatt Mohr (wearing a helmet) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the second inning of Alexandria's 10-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on April 18, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria scored a couple of runs on walks and being hit by pitches in the second inning, while senior Wyatt Mohr hit an RBI single, and senior Jaxon Schoenrock hit a 2-RBI single as well.

Junior Gage Castle hit an RBI single in the third inning, and senior Tyler Kludt knocked in a run in the fourth.

Castle had two hits on the night, as did senior Spencer Schmidt, while Hornstein had one as well.

"We hit well with runners in scoring position," Hornstein said. "Munsch mentioned before the game that's something we'd been missing in the past. Getting those runs in with runners on base is super big."

Alexandria's Gage Castle steps into the batter's box for an at-bat early in the team's 10-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on April 18, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria moved this game to Fireman's Field in Carlos while the field conditions and Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria continue to be worked on ahead of future baseball games this spring and summer.

But regardless of where they played, the Cardinals were eager to earn win No. 1 of the season.

"It's great that Carlos has allowed us to use their field," Munsch said. "It's great to have partnerships like that. And if we weren't allowed to use it, we wouldn't have been able to play. So we really thank the Carlos community. It's a great place to play."

"We've been waiting a long time," Hornstein said. "We have four games in a week to start the season, so it's going to be fun."

The Cardinals and the Storm played each other three times in 2022, and none of those games were as lopsided as Tuesday's.

They both had a 5-0 win against the other in the regular season, and Alexandria defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-1 in the Section 8AAA playoffs en route to winning the section title and eventually placing third at the state tournament.

Alexandria has big aspirations for this season as well, but they aren't overlooking the small tasks that need to be done to get to where they want to be.

"Our goals are just to compete every day, not look too far ahead and just tackle the next team that's there," Munsch said. "And we have to strive to continue to get better. And I think we'll do that."

The Cardinals play the seventh-ranked Willmar Cardinals on Saturday in Minneapolis, following the conclusion of the Minnesota Twins versus Washington Nationals game (1:10 p.m. start time) as a part of the Twins organization's High School baseball series.

SRR - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2

Alex - 1 6 1 2 X - 10 7 2

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - W - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 2 BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 1-3, H, RBI, BB; Gage Castle - 2-3, 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-1, R, 2 RBI, BB; Wyatt Mohr - 1-3, H, RBI, BB; Matthew Hornstein - RBI, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-3, 2 RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 1-2, BB; Nick Levasseur, 1-2; Spencer Schmidt - 2-2, 3 R, BB

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE OFFENSE - Luke Pakkla - BB; Benjamin Rothstein - 1-2; Cullen Posch - BB

