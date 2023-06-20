Baseball: Alexandria Soderholm Insurance and Oral Surgery Junior Legion Red team splits weekend games

The Alexandria Soderholm Insurance and Oral Surgery Junior Legion Red team now sits at 6-4-2 following a pair of wins and losses on Friday, June 16, 2023, and Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Marshall.

Alexandria defeated Marshall Black 9-6 in 11 innings on Friday, June 16, and Norwood Young America, 4-3, on Saturday, June 17, but lost 10-0 to Brandon Valley on Friday, June 16, and 13-6, to Marshall Orange on Saturday, June 17.

In the 11-inning win against Marshall Black, Alexandria Red tied the game at five in the top of the third inning. The score remained deadlocked at five until the 10th inning.

Alexandria broke the 6-6 tie with an RBI single by Colten Persons and a two-RBI single by Brody Adelman in the top of the 11th inning.

Persons and the defense behind him shut down Marshall Black in the bottom of the 11th to seal the 9-6 win.

Adelman went 4-for-6 at the plate in the win.

In Alexandria Red’s other game on Friday, Brandon Valley jumped on Alexandria with seven runs in the top of the third inning.

Luke Christensen and Charlie Brohme both went 2-for-2 at the plate in the game.

Alexandria Red began Saturday with a come-from-behind win over Norwood Young America.

Alexandria Red trailed 3-1 to start the bottom of the sixth inning but rallied with an RBI single by Reed Mellgren, an RBI groundout by Brady Emter, and an RBI single by Dylan Jaeger to take a 4-3 lead heading into the final inning.

Emter and the defense then got the three outs needed in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

In the final game of the tournament, Alexandria Red lead 4-2 after the top of the third, but Marshall Orange outscored Alexandria Red 13-6 between then and the end of the sixth inning.

Persons had three hits in the game for Alexandria Red.

Marshall American Legion Tournament

Alexandria - 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 - 9 13 2

Marshall Black - 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 6 16 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Zach Iverson - 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 SO, 4 BB; Colten Persons - W - 6 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 4-6, 2 R, 2 RBI; Caden Swanson - 0-4, RBI, 3 BB; Zach Iverson - 0-4, 2 BB; Griffin Wimmer - 0-5, RBI, BB; Beau Jones - 2-5, R, RBI, BB; Brady Emter - 3-5, 2 R; Luke Christenson - 2-3, R; Colten Persons - 2-2, RBI; Easton Klimek - 0-2, R; Sam Wiseman - 0-0, R; Carson Goetsch - 0-0, R

Brandon Valley - 0 0 7 2 1 - 10 11 0

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 7 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Brovold - 2.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB; Griffin Wimmer - 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB; Reed Mellgren - 2.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-2; Isaac Seward - 0-0, BB; Dylan Jaeger - 1-3; Zach Iverson - 1-2; Griffin Wimmer - 0-2, BB; Luke Christensen - 2-2; Sean Rolin - 0-1, BB; Lucas Brovold - 0-0, BB; Charlie Bohme - 2-2

Norwood Young America - 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 - 3 6 2

Alexandria - 0 0 1 0 0 3 X - 4 6 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Griffin Wimmer - 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 5 SO; Brady Emter - W - 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-3; Dylan Jaeger - 1-4, R, RBI; Griffin Wimmer - 1-3, R; Luke Christenson - 0-2, R; Reed Mellgren - 1-3, R, RBI; Brady Emter - 0-1, RBI; Sam Rolin - 0-0, BB

Alexandria - 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 - 6 10 3

Marshall Orange - 4 0 3 2 0 4 X - 13 9 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carson Goetsch - 5 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Dylan Jaeger - 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB