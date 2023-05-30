Baseball: Alexandria shuts down Sauk Rapids-Rice to start Section 8AAA playoffs 1-0

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria baseball team began the 2023 Section 8AAA playoffs like it began the regular season, with a dominant win over the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm.

Alexandria jumped on Sauk Rapids-Rice early and often on Tuesday, winning 11-0 in five innings and now head into the next round with more momentum.

"It was a Tuesday noon game, with a full crowd energy going, and we put on a pretty good show," Alexandria assistant coach Greg Toivonen said. "It was a great way to start the playoffs."

Alexandria (13-8), the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, jumped on Sauk Rapids-Rice, the No. 5 seed (4-14), early thanks to a 3-run home run by junior Caleb Gimbel in the bottom of the first inning.

Alexandria's Caleb Gimbel (23) celebrates with Jordan Kuhnau (17) and Cameron Simon (18) after hitting a 3-run home run to give the team a 3-0 lead over Sauk Rapids-Rice in the first inning of a playoff game, on May 30, 2023. Alexandria went on to win 11-0 in five innings.

"We brought the energy early and jumped on them," Gimbel said.

Alexandria started the game with five straight hits.

Things slowed down a bit in the second and third inning as Alexandria was held to one run combined in those innings, but things picked up in the bottom of the fourth.

The Cardinals pushed seven runs across in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single by senior Tyler Kludt, a 2-RBI double from junior Cameron Simon, a run on an error, and a 3-run home run by junior Jordan Kuhnau, his fourth home run in the last six games.

"We didn't have energy for all of the game, but before the fourth inning, we said, 'Hey, let's bring it back,'" Gimbel said. "It was nice to put a seven spot up to seal the deal."

These runs put Alexandria up 11-0 heading to the fifth, and Alexandria got three straight outs to seal the five-inning win.

"Ending with a bunch of runs definitely gets our confidence up," senior first baseman Augie Gulbranson said.

Jaxon Schoenrock pitched a complete game shutout for the Cardinals and earned the win on the mound. He allowed just three hits in the game.

He and Kludt's three hits and some nice plays by Gulbranson at first base were some examples of seniors leading by example.

"Obviously, they've been some of the cornerstones kind of all year," Toivonen said. "Jaxon's kind of been that guy when we put him on the mound, expectations are raised. Augie had three or four balls over there that weren't all one-hoppers. They were in between, and he made a play, just a nice play on about three or four balls over that changed things. Augie made some big plays, and every out in the playoffs is huge."

Alexandria's Aubie Gulbranson (14) throws the ball to Jaxon Schoenrock (12) for an out in Alexandria's 11-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice in the Section 8AAA playoffs on May 30, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria was the No. 2 seed last season in the playoffs and clawed out a 6-5 win over Detroit Lakes in the first game to get in the winner's bracket. Alexandria went on to win the section title over Little Falls and make a deep postseason run at the Class AAA State Tournament, finishing third .

To do that again, Kimbel and Gulbranson say it's all about energy.

"We definitely need to bring the energy," Gimbel said. "Our pitchers are great, and they make batters put it in play; we just have to make the plays behind them."

"We all need to know our jobs, do our jobs, and then hopefully come out on top," Gulbranson said.

Alexandria has some returning pieces back from that state tournament run, like Gulbranson, Schonerock, and fellow seniors Spencer Schmidt, Matt Hornstein, and Nick Levasseur.

Alexandria's Jaxon Schoenrock hurls a pitch to the plate during an 11-0 playoff win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on May 30, 2023. Schoenrock threw a complete game shut out and struck out three batters. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

This year's Alexandria team is ready to try to create their own postseason success.

"I would say they're battle-tested through this year; Some of the seniors didn't get a lot of playing time last year," Toivonen said. "You look at Tyler Kludt, who is obviously a key part of our team; he wasn't even on the team last year. So having him, I think he and, like, gage Castle have brought some of that hockey mentality. They've brought that grit and fire."

Alexandria is set to host either the No. 3 seed Little Falls (14-5) or the No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes (14-5) on Thursday at 5 p.m. Little Falls and Detroit Lakes play on Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. This story will be updated when that game has gone final.

The Cardinals have a lot of intel on the rest of the teams in their section this season, as they have played all of them at least once and are 8-1 against Section 8AAA teams.

"It's a very deep section," Gimbel said. "We've had a lot of close games with a lot of teams in our section. So I think it's truly anyone's game on any given day at the ballpark."

Alexandria's lone section loss came to Rocori, 10-6, on May 16, 2023.

The Cardinals have earned some close wins over some tough teams in recent weeks, including an 8-5 win over the No. 1 seed in the section, Rocori (12-8), on May 22, 2023.

The Cardinals had a tough regular season schedule that they think has helped prepare them for this postseason.

"The teams we've played like Sartell, Moorhead, and whatnot, we know we can hang with them," Toivonen said. "We've seen really good competition. There have been games we've lost 5-4 or 6-3 that we've been in. One play probably made a difference, whether it be we got thrown out somewhere or we made an error somewhere. We've been in a lot of tight games. The kids know how to play in them, and that gives you experience as you start moving forward. Our goal here is to get in that winner's bracket and see if we can make a run into the finals like last year."

The winner of Thursday's game at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria plays at the MAC in St. Cloud on Saturday in the Section 8AAA semifinals, while the loser plays an elimination game at 11 a.m. in St. Cloud that morning.

The Section 8AAA Championship is on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the MAC in St. Cloud.

1 / 3: Alexandria's Cameron Simon swings at a pitch during the team's 11-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice in the Section 8AAA playoffs on May 30, 2023. 2 / 3: Alexandria senior Augie Gulbranson makes a play at first base during Alexandria's 11-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on May 30, 2023. 3 / 3: Alexandria's Jordan Kuhnau fields a ball at third base during a 11-0 playoff win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on May 30, 2023.

Sauk Rapids-Rice - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 4

Alexandria - 3 0 1 7 X - 11 12 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - W - 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI; Cameron Simon - 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Caleb Gimbel - 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-2; Augie Gulbranson - 2-3, R; Matthew Hornstein - 1-3, R; Spencer Schmidt - 1-2, R

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE OFFENSE - Keegan Peterson - 0-2, BB; Ben Peterson - 1-4; Shea Koster - 0-1, BB; Jeff Solorz - 1-2; Logan Bauer - 1-2; Cullen Posch - 0-0, 2 BB