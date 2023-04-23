Baseball: Alexandria shines on the big stage at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS - The bright lights of Target Field didn't get to the Alexandria baseball team in a game on Saturday against Willmar.

Alexandria jumped on Willmar early and earned a 20-0 win in five innings in what was a part of the Minnesota Twins Organization's High School series games this spring.

Alexandria's Tyler Kludt throws the ball from shortstop to first base to try to get an out in the first inning of Alexandria's 20-0 win over Willmar at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 22, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"Standing right here, just looking around, it's nothing but an absolutely awesome experience," Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch said after the win. "This is immaculate, not only for our players but our coaches as well. To have this experience is pretty special. So thanks to everybody who made it possible, the community of Alexandria, school district 206, and our youth baseball association; it was a great day."

Before the start of the game, the teams and those who bought tickets through their local programs got admission to the Minnesota Twins versus Washington Nationals game, which the Nationals won 10-4.

Before the national anthem of the Twins-Nationals game, there was a momentum of silence held in remembrance of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Saturday's high school game, Alexandria (2-0) got on the board first as Gage Castle hit a ground ball that scored Tyler Kludt, who hit a lead-off triple to get on base.

Alexandria blew the game open with nine runs in the second inning.

"We've had very good plate discipline in these first two games," Munsch said. "We're also putting a lot of bats on balls, making the defense have to make plays, and they threw it around a little bit. We executed small ball very well, only had a few strikeouts, and drew lots of walks. All around, we were very nice offensively through our entire roster, which was great."

Alexandria's Jordan Kuhnau (left) taps the back of teammate Brady Swendsrud (right) after scoring one of Alexandria's 20 runs in its win over Willmar at Target Field on April 22, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Willmar (1-1), the eighth-ranked team in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School Baseball Association preseason poll (now 10th), had an answer for Alexandria in the third inning in the field as Alexandria didn't score in the inning.

But Alexandria, the sixth-ranked team in the Class AAA MSHSBCA poll, got things going again at the end, scoring six in the fourth and four in the fifth to seal the win over the defending Central Lakes Conference champions.

"This is something we've been looking forward to since we found out about it," Alexandria's Jaxon Schoenrock said. "Getting to play under the lights here and this crazy atmosphere is just awesome. It's really cool just to see what a day in the life of a professional baseball player and just kind of see what they plan and what they go through."

"There was a lot of nerves coming into the game, but overall this was pretty exciting," Castle said.

Members of the Alexandria baseball team huddle during a pause in the game against Willmar at Target Field on April 22, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

According to Minnesota-scores.net, 20 runs is the most Alexandria has scored in a game since scoring 23 in an 18-run win over Sartell-Stephen on April 19, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Alexandria took advantage of seven Willmar, along with wild pitches and walks on top of that, thanks to solid baserunning.

"Our coaches love to work with us on every aspect of the game, and that has been key," Castle said.

On offense, a lot of players got involved with the scoring.

"We're working counts and making pitchers throw strikes," Schoenrock said. "We've made them throw strikes and have shot up their pitch counts. When it gets to those points, we're working a lot of locks as well, as we saw on our first game of the year against soccer rapids, but we keep doing that, and then here, and they're getting some nice solid heads with guys with some power. I think we can be very good in the long run."

Alexandria had 13 hits and got walked six times.

"I think we do well with our eyes," Castle said. "Not only do we get a lot of hits, but we draw a lot of walks, and that's because our coaches are very strict with us on watching balls."

Alexandria had just one error in the field and pitched a combined no-hitter.

Alexandria's Matthew Hornstein (left) taps gloves with Jaxon Schoenrock (right) after Schoenrock threw one of his six strikeouts in Alexandria's 20-0 win in five innings over Willmar on April 22, 2023, at Target Field. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria had solid pitching throughout Saturday's contest, starting with Schoenrock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schoenrock pitched two innings in the game and struck out six while the Alexandria offense built a 10-0 lead.

"Jaxon came in right where you left off last year, throwing strikes, making it challenging for the hitters, and we played good defense behind him," Munsch said. "You can't ask for anything better than that."

From there, Nick Levasseur and Matthew Hornstein picked up where Schoenrock left off to seal the shutout.

Alexandria got the better of Willmar on Saturday in the first of what's set to be two regular-season matchups this season. Alexandria plays Willmar on May 11 in Alexandria.

Alexandria's Gavin Klimek steps into the batter's box during Alexandria's game against Willmar at Target Field on April 22, 2023. Alexandria scored 20 runs in the five-inning win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Things were different in last year's regular season for Alexandria when it played Willmar. Willmar earned a 4-3 and 8-4 win over Alexandria in the 2022 regular season.

But Alexandria won when it mattered most, beating Willmar 8-1 in the 2022 Section 8AAA Playoffs en route to winning the section title and placing third at the 2022 Class AAA State Tournament.

Alexandria hasn't missed a beat in the early going of 2023 because of good practices indoors.

"We're making all the routine plays, we're getting bunts, we're running the bases well, and all of those small things that we can concentrate on inside; We've really put a tough focus on it," Munsch said. "Our kids are responding, and it makes us proud as coaches and makes us proud as a program. And obviously, it's affecting games as well."

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria has outscored its first two opponents, Willmar and Sauk Rapids-Rice (was ranked No. 7 in the MSHSBCA preseason poll), 30-0 to begin the season.

With these two wins under their belt, the Cardinals of Alexandria turn their attention to what's next.

"We know that we're going to see a lot of different lineups this year, so the biggest thing is just to always have your teammates back," Schoenrock said. "Like Coach Munsch at the beginning of the year, you never have a bad game; it's just a bad moment. So I think we all need to take that into perspective and keep rolling."

"Our coaches have a lot of confidence in us and believe in just how far we can go this season," Castle said.

Alexandria plays its first true road games of the season on Tuesday against Sartell-St. Stephen. The doubleheader starts at 4 p.m.

"We flip the page starting on Tuesday," Munsch said. "It's a very difficult game, and they're a very good program, and we'll see what Sartell's all about. "We can't look too far ahead, and we can't look behind us, and we just have to concentrate on what's next. And that's what we're going to do."

1 / 2: Alexandria's Jaxon Schoenrock hurls a pitch to the plate during Alexandria's 20-0 win over Willmar on April 22, 2023. Schoenrock earned the win on the mound and struck out six. 2 / 2: Alexandria's Matthew Hornstein steps up to the plate for an at-bat against Willmar on April 22, 2023, against Willmar. Alexandria had 13 hits and 20 runs in the five-inning win.

Alexandria - 1 9 0 6 4 - 20 13 1

Willmar - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Tyler Kludt - 2-4, 2 R; Gage Castle - 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Cameron Simon - 0-1, 2 R, BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 0-1, R, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Wyatt Mohr - 2-3, RBI, 3 RBI, BB; Matthew Hornstein - 2-4, R, RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 0-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; Brady Swendsrud, 2-2, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 1-2, R, 2 RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - W - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB; Nick Levasseur - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Matthew Hornstein - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB

