Sports Prep

Baseball: Alexandria Red splits with Aitkin

Alexandria Red is now 11-7-2 on the year.

EP Baseball

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 2:51 PM

The Alexandria Soderholm Insurance and Oral Surgery Junior Legion red team sits at 11-7-2 on the season after splitting a road doubleheader on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Aitkin.

Aitkin won game one, 5-4, but Alexandria Red won game two, 11-4.

Alexandria Red led game one, 3-2, in the top of the third inning after an RBI single by Zach Iverson and a run that came in on an error on a fly ball hit by Griffin Wimmer.

But Aitkin took a 5-3 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one run in the bottom of the sixth.

Alexandria Red pushed Aitkin in the final inning. Alexandria Red plated one run on a Brody Adelman RBI double, but that’s all Aitkin allowed in the inning as they held on to win.

Alexandria Red jumped on Aitkin early in game two. Alexandria Red led 3-0 after scoring three runs on wild pitches in the top of the first inning.

Alexandria Red scored once again in the top of the second inning with another run on a wild pitch. Alexandria Red led 4-3 after two innings.

Aitkin knotted the game up at four after three innings. But Alexandria Red dominated the final four innings, outscoring Aitkin 7-0, in the final four innings to earn the 11-4 win.

Colten Persons provided the spark for Alexandria Red to break the tie. Persons hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth, and another run came in later on a wild pitch.

Easton Klimek hit a RBI single in the top of the fifth inning, which was followed by a RBI single from Adelman in the sixth inning and two runs on wild pitches.

Brady Emter hit a RBI double in the top of the seventh inning and that ended up being the final run scored of the game.

Adelman had two hits for Alexandria Red in game one, while Persons had two in game two.

Zach Iverson earned the win on the mound in game two. He pitched four innings and struck out seven batters.

Alexandria Red now has some time around the Fourth of July. Alexandria Red is off until July 7, 2023, for a home tournament at Knute Nelson Memorial Park, which the Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black team is also set to play in.

Game one:

Alexandria Red - 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 - 4 6 0

Aitkin - 0 2 0 0 2 1 X - 5 7 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Colten Persons - 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB; Lucas Brovold - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Zach Iverson - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Caden Swanson - 1-3, RBI; Griffin Wimmer - 0-2, BB; Sam Rolin - 1-3; Sam Wiseman - 1-2, R

Game two:

Alexandria Red - 3 1 0 2 1 3 1 - 11 9 2

Aitkin - 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 - 4 8 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Griffin Wimmer - 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB; Zach Iverson - W - 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 3 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Easton Klimek - 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Colten Persons - 2-5, R, RBI; Griffin Wimmer - 1-2, R, BB; Zach Iverson - 1-1, 2 R, BB; Brady Emter - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Luke Christenson - 1-3, R, 2 BB; Carson Goetsch - 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB; Isaac Seward - 0-1; Brody Adelman - 1-1, RBI; Lucas Brovold - 0-3, R, BB; Charlie Bohme - 1-3, R, BB

