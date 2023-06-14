Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Alexandria Post 87 splits with East Grand Forks to open the summer

Alexandria Post 87 is 1-1 to begin the season.

08-Wyatt Mohr-DSC_1095.JPG
Alexandria Post 87's Wyatt Mohr watches as the ball goes foul in game two of a doubleheader against the Bemidji Centaurs on June 21, 2022. Mohr hit a go-ahead RBI double in the team's 6-4 win over East Grand Forks on June 12, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 7:30 PM

The Alexandria Post 87 baseball team began its season on Monday with a split on the road against East Grand Forks.

EGF won game one 4-1, but Alexandria won game two 6-4.

Alexandria trailed 1-0 heading into the third inning of game one and knotted the game up with RBI single by Caleb Gimbel.

But EGF scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to win the game.

In game two, Alexandria broke a 2-2 tie with a two-RBI double by Wyatt Mohr in the top of the fifth inning.

Alexandria held on from there to earn its first win of the summer.

Nick Levasseur earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts in three innings pitched. He allowed just three hits in the game.

He also had two hits in the game along with Matthew Hornstein and Boone Branson.

Alexandria - 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 3 0

East Grand Forks - 1 0 3 0 0 0 X - 4 7 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 0-2, R, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1-3, RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO; Jaxon Schoenrock - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, BB

Alexandria - 0 0 1 3 2 0 0 - 6 10 1

East Grand Forks - 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 - 4 7 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Cameron Simon - 1-4, RBI; Matthew Hornstein - 2-4, RBI; Caleb Gimbel - 1-2, R; Jordan Kuhnau - 0-3, R; Nick Levasseur - 2-4, R, RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 1-4, R; Wyatt Mohr - 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Cameron Marcado - 0-3, RBI; Boone Branson - 2-3, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, SO, BB; Wyatt Mohr - 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Nick Levasseur - W - 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO

