Baseball: Alexandria Post 87 splits doubleheader with defending sub-state 14 champs, Moorhead

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Zimny Insurance Post 87 baseball team knew it would have its hands full in Tuesday's doubleheader at home against the defending Sub-State 14 champions, the Moorhead Blues.

Tuesday’s games proved to be the tough kind of competition the team expects, and Alexandria answered the bell.

In game one of the doubleheader, late runs led the Blues to a 6-5 win. But in game two, Alexandria flipped the script.

With stellar pitching from Nick Levasseur, an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning by Spencer Schmidt, and a two-run home run by Jordan Kuhnau in the bottom of the sixth inning, Alexandria beat Moorhead in game two 3-0 to win number 10 on the year.

Alexandria Post 87's Jordan Kuhnau (right) celebrates with Caleb Gimbel (left) after hitting a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023. This home run gave Alexandria a 3-0 lead that it held on to in a 3-0 win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"Our mindset after the first game was, 'We've got to find a way to salvage a split,'" Alexandria assistant coach Chris Koep said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moorhead made Alexandria (10-4) sweat in the top of the seventh inning of game two by putting runners on first and second with no outs.

But Schmidt came in and shut down the threat as he got the three outs needed to thwart what ended up being a bases-loaded threat with one out.

"I was in these situations a lot last year, and I've learned a lot from the times where I didn't get the save," Schmidt said. "Having experience helped me here."

Alexandria Post 87's Spencer Schmidt makes a catch in foul territory in right field for an out in game one of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023, in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Levasseur pitched a gem in game two. He pitched six shutout innings, and the defense behind him helped limit Moorhead to just three hits in the game.

"Koep was telling me to throw strikes, and that's what I tried to do," Levasseur said. "I obviously had a great defense behind me too."

"He did a fabulous job," Levasseur said. "He was around the plate all night, and he definitely put us in a good position to win that baseball game."

In game two, Kuhnau and Schmidt led the way for the Alexandria bats with a pair of hits.

In game one of Tuesday's doubleheader, Alexandria struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a run on a Jordan Kuhnau sacrifice fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Post 87's Gavin Klimek fields the ball at shortstop during game one of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues in Alexandria on June 27, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

But Moorhead responded with three runs in the top of the third inning.

Alexandria once again took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a run on a Levasseur RBI double.

Kuhnau gave Alexandria an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning to increase Alexandria's lead to 5-3, but Moorhead scored three runs total in the top of the final two innings to earn a 6-5 win in game one.

Alexandria didn't dwell on this loss but rather earned a convincing win in game two.

"[Our head coach Jake] Munsch got us fired up in between games," Schmidt said. "Being able to have his fire and his belief helped us. Every ball they (Moorhead) hit in the second game, we made a play on. After having all those errors in the first game, just being able to bounce back and as a whole team just having great defense was incredible."

Alexandria Post 87's Max Hess hurls a pitch to the plate during game one of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023, in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria had four errors in game one but just one in game two.

Alexandria is now getting towards the latter half of the regular season as the Division I Sub-State 14 Playoffs in Perham begins in just a couple of weeks in Perham on July 17-19, 2023.

Last season, Alexandria finished to Moorhead, and this year, Alexandria expects the eight-team bracket to be tough to get through once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The league is always solid, and it's going to be year in and year out," Koep said. "It's always competitive. You watch good guys graduate and go out the door, and they're replaced by younger kids with a bunch of talent too. You can't take a night off. It's similar to the Central Lakes Conference in the spring; you must show up to play every day."

Alexandria hits the road to Bemidji in a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

Alexandria came into Tuesday's doubleheader after having gone 3-1 in a tournament in Marshall on June 23-25, 2023.

"We're all coming together really well," Levasseur said. "We're meshing together well as a team and are trying to have a good time."

In Marshall, Alexandria defeated Albany, 7-0, and Russell-Tyler-Ruthon, 8-0, to begin the tournament. RTR had just two hits in its five-inning game against Alexandria, while Albany had just one.

Alexandria lost its next game, 9-5, to Brookings.

Alexandria ended the tournament with a 5-2 win in the third-place game anchored by a 10-strikeout performance from pitcher Jaxon Schoenrock, who made the trip to Marshall for the Sunday game after playing in an all-star series in Chaska earlier in the weekend.

1 / 8: Alexandria Post 87's Carter Simonson throws a pitch in game one of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023. 2 / 8: Alexandria's Caleb Gimbel steps in the batter's box for an at-bat in game one of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023, in Alexandria. 3 / 8: Alexandria Post 87's Jordan Kuhnau (left) makes a throw from third base to first for an out in game one of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023. 4 / 8: Alexandria Post 87's Wyatt Mohr takes a deep breath after hitting a foul ball in game two of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023. 5 / 8: Alexandria Post 87's Jaxon Schoenrock (left) gets a lead-off during a game against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023. 6 / 8: Alexandria Post 87's Augie Gulbranson gets ready for an at-bat in game two of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023. 7 / 8: Alexandria Post 87's Nick Levasseur catches the ball at first base for an out in game one of a doubleheader against the Moorhead Blues on June 27, 2023. 8 / 8: Alexandria Post 87's Carter Simonson (left) throws a pitch to a Moorhead player during a game on June 27, 2023, in Alexandria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munsch, Hornstein, and Schoenrock get all-star series experience

From June 22-24, 2023, Alexandria seniors Schoenrock and Matthew Hornstein were selected to play in the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series in Chaska.

There were four 2023 Twins Community Fund All-Star Team rosters. Metro West, Metro East, the South, and the North team. Schoenrock and Hornstein were named to the all-star North team that was led by a familiar face to them, Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch.

Congrats to these guys participating in the All Star Series this weekend! pic.twitter.com/uvLOUh6AO0 — Alex Cards Baseball (@cardsdiamond) June 23, 2023

"It was a phenomenal experience for them, and it's a cool thing for them to look back on for years," Koep said. "Kudos to Jake for getting that chance too. We've had a number of guys go over the years, but this is the first time we've sent the coach, and I'm proud of them. We missed them down in Marshall, but that's the way it goes, and it opened up the door for some other guys, so it was all-around good stuff."

Munsch coached the team that also featured Minnewaska's PJ Johnson.

Each team played one another until two teams stood in a championship game.

Metro West defeated the South team 4-3 in the championship game.

Alexandria Post 87 vs Moorhead Blues

Game one -

Moorhead Blues - 0 0 3 0 0 2 1 - 6 8 4

Alexandria Post 87 - 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 - 5 4 4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Max Hess - 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 1-3, R, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1-2; Cameron Mercado - 0-0, R; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Nick Levasseur - 1-3, R, RBI; Cameron Simon - 0-2, R; Gavin Klimek - 0-2, RBI; Gage Castle - 0-2, RBI

Game two -

Moorhead Blues - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 1

Alexandria Post 87 - 0 0 1 0 0 2 X - 3 7 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Nick Levasseur - W - 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 2-3, RBI; Nick Levasseur - 0-3, R; Jordan Kuhnau - 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 1-3; Wyatt Mohr - 1-2, BB; Gavin Klimek - 1-2, R, BB

Alexandria Post 87 at Marshall Tournament -

ADVERTISEMENT

Albany - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 1

Alexandria Post 87 - 0 1 0 5 0 1 X - 7 5 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - W - 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 SO, 4 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 0-1, 2 R, 3 BB; Cameron Simon - 1-1, RBI; Caleb Gimbel - 2-4, R, RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Gavin Klimek - 1-4, 2 RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 0-2, BB; Gage Castle - 0-2, R; Cameron Mercado - 0-1, R, BB; Kasen Muscha - 0-2, R, BB

Alexandria Post 87 - 1 0 0 2 5 - 8 13 0

RTR - 0 0 0 0 X - 0 1 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Nick Levasseur - W - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 3-4, 3 R; Caleb Gimbel - 1-2, 3 RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 2-4, 3 RBI; Nick Levasseur - 1-3; Wyatt Mohr - 2-2, R; Gavin Klimek - 1-3, R, RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 1-1, R; Gage Castle - 2-3, 2 R, RBI

Alexandria Post 87 - 3 0 0 0 2 0 - 5 7 0

Brookings - 2 1 0 5 1 0 X - 9 10 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Max Hess - 3.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 2.1 IP - 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 1-4, R; Cameron Simon - 3-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1-4; Jordan Kuhnau - 1-4, R; Wyatt Mohr - 0-3, RBI, BB; Gavin Klimek - 0-3, RBI, BB; Augie Gulbranson - 0-2, R, RBI; Gage Castle - 1-3

Alexandria Post 87 - 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 - 5 7 2

Red Field - 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 - 2 7 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Cameron Mercado - 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO; Jaxon Schoenrock - 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 SO, 0 BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB;