Baseball: Alexandria Post 87 puts an exclamation point on opening week by winning home tournament title

ALEXANDRIA - Champlin Park had the early edge on Alexandria Post 87 in the Alexandria American Legion Tournament championship game at Knute Nelson Memorial Park on Sunday, with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.

Champlin Park held Alexandria in check a little bit at the plate in the first two innings, but a Cameron Mercado RBI sacrifice fly had Alexandria within a run (2-1) after the third inning.

Alexandria exploded on offense in the fourth inning, and that made the difference. Alexandria pushed across nine runs to seal the 10-2 win in five innings, giving them the tournament title.

The 2023 Alexandria Post 87 baseball team takes a team photo after winning the title game of a home tournament, 10-2, over Champlin Park, on June 18, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"I thought from the beginning we hit the ball very well," Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch said. "[In the fourth] We started to get the ball to drop. Some key guys came off the bench and got us rolling with some base hits and good baserunning. That was kind of the story of the weekend; we hit the ball around the park, and it was a lot of fun."

In that nine-run fourth inning, Caleb Gimbel hit a two-RBI single, while Jordan Kuhnau, Mercado, Augie Gulbranson, Gavin Klimek, Spencer Schmidt, Boone Branson, and Jaxon Schoenrock hit an RBI single.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuhnau went 3-for-4 at the plate in the game, while Schmidt went 3-for-3.

The Alexandria bats were hot all tournament long as Alexandria (5-1) outscored opponents 38-8 and had 43 hits in the four games combined.

Alexandria's Spencer Schmidt (left) talks with assistant coach Chris Koep (right) after recording one of his three hits in the team's 10-2 win over Champlin Park on June 18, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"I just think the kids are excited to play baseball," Munsch said. "It's just a different type of baseball come the summertime; kids are a lot more relaxed. Everyone's just having a lot of fun. And we're getting a lot of different kids in the games, which makes it even more fun and key guys are doing good things."

Matthew Hornstein pitched a complete game on the mound and got the win for Alexandria. He struck out five batters in the win.

To get to the championship game, Alexandria needed to finish as the top team in its pool, which consisted of Marshall, East Ridge, and Chanhassen.

Alexandria trailed against Marshall in the first game of the tournament on Friday, 3-2, after two and a half innings.

But Alexandria outscored Marshall 10-0 in the next three innings to win 12-3 in five innings.

Alexandria played a doubleheader on Saturday. First, Alexandria took down East Ridge, 7-2, thanks to a 4-run second inning. Alexandria then took care of business with a 9-1 win in five innings over Chanhassen, who went on to beat Glenwood-Lowry in the third-place game on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuhnau hit two home runs in the tournament.

Throughout the tournament, Alexandria had a strong defense and managed pitching well.

Matthew Hornstein struck out five batters in Alexandria Post 87's 10-2 win over Champlin Park on June 18, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"The only way to categorize the weekend is it just was a lot of fun all around," Munsch said. "pitching staff did a phenomenal job all weekend. We used very few relievers. Our pitchers went long, and when our relievers came in, they pitched very well. We played really good defense behind them. All the ingredients for the recipe were good. We played really good baseball against really good baseball teams and performed very well. We can't ask for more winning this home tournament."

This 5-1 start is a great start for an Alexandria team that is using the season to get some of their younger high school players ready for next spring as the seniors try to end their tenures in Alexandria on a good note.

"Summer is all about the development of our high school program," Munsch said. "So a bunch of guys that didn't get a lot of playing time in the high school season are going to see a lot of playing time here because they're going to contribute to our high school season next year. That's what our program is about. I want to see kids battle and get better throughout the summer."

Alexandria's next test is a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. against Perham on Tuesday at home.

1 / 3: Alexandria's Cameron Simon loads up to throw the ball from shortstop to first base for an out during Alexandria Post 87's 10-2 win over Champlin Park on June 18, 2023. 2 / 3: Alexandria Post 87's Jaxon Schoenrock steps into the batter's box for an at-bat against Champlin Park on June 18, 2023. Alexandria won the game 10-2. 3 / 3: Alexandria Post 87's Boone Branson squares up for a bunt during the team's 10-2 win over Champlin Park on June 18, 2023.

ALEXANDRIA AMERICAN LEGION TOURNAMENT

Championship game:

Champlin Park - 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 3 0

Alexandria - 0 0 1 9 X - 10 16 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - W - 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Cameron Simon - 1-4, R; Jaxon Schoenrock - 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 3-4, R, RBI; Cameron Mercado - 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 2-3, R, RBI; Gavin Kilimek - 1-3, R, RBI; Spencer Schmidt - 3-3, 2 R, RBI; Boone Branson - 1-3, RBI

Pool play:

FRIDAY -

Marshall - 0 0 3 0 0 - 3 1 2

Alexandria - 2 0 3 3 4 - 12 8 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - W - 4.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 4 BB; Max Hess - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Cameron Simon - 0-2, 3 R, 2 BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 2-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 1-2, 4 R, 2 BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 3-4, R, HR, 4 RBI; Augie Gulbranson - 1-2, 2 RBI, BB; Gage Castle - 1-3, RBI; Gavin Klimek - 0-2, R, BB

SATURDAY -

East Ridge - 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 - 2 8 0

Alexandria - 0 4 0 0 3 0 X - 7 10 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - W - 4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 SO; Caleb Gimbel - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Jaxon Schoenrock - 2-4, R; Caleb Gimbel - 2-3, R, BB; Jordan Kuhnau - 2-2, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB; Nick Levasseur - 1-4, R; Cameron Mercado - 1-3, R, RBI; Spencer Schmidt - 0-2, 2 RBI, BB; Boone Branson - 1-2, 2 RBI, BB;

Chanhassen - 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 4 1

Alexandria - 2 1 0 3 3 - 9 9 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Nick Levasseur - W - 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB; Max Hess - 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB