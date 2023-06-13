Baseball: Alexandria junior teams host home tournament

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Junior American Legion baseball teams hosted a tournament at Knute Nelson Memorial Park from Friday, June 9, 2023 - Sunday, June 11, 2023, and both teams earned a win.

Alexandria Junior Legion Black went 1-3 on the weekend, while the Alexandria Junior Legion Red team went 1-2-1 at the tournament.

Alexandria Junior Legion Black defeated the Nowthen Knights 4-0 on June 9, but lost 7-3 to Sioux Falls East and 10-2 to Totino-Grace on June 10. The team ended the weekend with a 9-4 loss to Sioux Falls West on June 11.

In Alexandria Junior Legion Black’s win over Nowthen, Landon Gess-Norling threw 11 strikeouts in five innings. He earned the win on the mound, and the team put up all four runs early in the game offensively.

Alexandria Junior Legion Red lost 14-4 to Moorhead to begin the weekend but beat Sioux Falls West 9-5 before tying with Shakopee 5-5 and losing on a walk-off to Sioux Falls East, 6-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The red team’s win on the weekend came in a come-from-behind fashion.

The red team trailed 5-3 in the sixth inning but won 9-5.

Brady Emter earned the win on the mound in the game. Zach Iverson went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs in the game.

Nowthen - 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 2

Alexandria Black - 1 2 1 0 0 0 - 4 4 0

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Nolan Fettig - 0-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Sam Anderson - 0-1, BB; Parker Converse - 2-3, RBI; Evan Zabel - 1-2, BB; Carson Holte - 0-1, R, BB; Lawton Ketelson - 0-0, 3 BB; Nolan Johnson - 0-2, BB: Caden Zelasko - 1-1, R, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Gess-Norling - W - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 SO, 2 BB; Sam Anderson - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB

Sioux Falls East - 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 - 7 8 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Black - 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 - 3 4 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Nolan Fettig - 0-3, BB; Sam Anderson - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Evan Zabel - 0-2, BB; Kyle Blakenship - 0-0, R; Nolan Johnson - 1-1, R; Niklas Schultz - 1-3, RBI; Brayden Larson - 1-1, 2 RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Raths - 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 SO, 4 BB; Evan Zabel - 1.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Jaxson Bakeberg - 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB

Totino-Grace - 1 0 8 0 1 - 10 8 1

Alexandria Black - 0 1 1 0 X - 2 3 7

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Nolan Fettig - 1-3, R; Sam Anderson - 0-0, BB; Parker Converse - 0-1, BB; Lawton Ketelson - 0-1, BB; Niklas Schultz - 1-2, R, RBI; Landon Gess-Norling - 1-1, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Sam Anderson - 3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, BB; Carson Holte - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB

Sioux Falls West - 1 0 2 2 3 1 0 - 9 10 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Black - 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 4 5 4

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Landon Gess-Norling - 1-3, R, BB; Evan Zabel - 3-4, R; Parker Converse - 0-1, R, 3 BB; Charlie Runge - 0-3, B; Nolan Fettig - 1-1; Kyle Blankenship - 0-1, 2 BB; Brayden Larson - 0-0, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Parker Converse - 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB; Jaxson Bakeberg - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB; Lawton Ketelson - 2.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO

Moorhead - 3 3 0 0 3 1 4 - 14 17 1

Alexandria Red - 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 - 4 11 0

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-2, R, BB; Reed Mellgren - 2-4, 2 R; Luke Christenson - 1-3, 2 RBI; Ethan Mellgren - 1-1, R; Griffin Wimmer - 1-3; Sam Rolin - 1-1; Sam Wiseman - 2-4; Brady Emter - 2-4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carson Goetsch - 1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Colten Persons - 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Lucas Brovold - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Beau Jones - 1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB

Sioux Falls West - 0 0 0 1 3 1 - 5 6 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Red - 2 1 0 0 0 6 - 9 8 0

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-4, R; Easton Klimek - 0-3, 2 R, BB; Zach Iverson - 3-4, 1 R, 2 RBI; Griffin Wimmer - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Lucas Brovold - 0-3, RBI, BB; Beau Jones - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Sam Wiseman - 1-1, R, BB; Ethan Mellgren - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Brady Emter - 0-1, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Zach Iverson - 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB; Sam Wiseman - 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB; Brady Emter - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB

Shakopee - 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 - 5 7 2

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 1 3 0 1 - 5 4 3

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Sam Wiseman - 2-3, 2 R, BB; Reed Mellgren - 0-3, R; Luke Christenson - 0-1, BB; Griffin Wimmer - 0-1, BB; Brady Emter - 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Beau Jones - 1-3, RBI; Colten Parson - 0-1, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Reed Mellgren - 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB; Lucas Brovold - 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Griffin Wimmer - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0ER, 2 SO, 1 BB

Alexandria Red - 1 2 0 1 0 1 - 5 9 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux Falls East - 3 0 1 0 0 2 - 6 8 0

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-3, R, BB; Sam Wiseman - 1-4, R; Zach Iverson - 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB; Griffin Wimmer - 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Beau Jones - 2-3, RBI, BB; Reed Mellgren - 0-1, RBI, BB; Dylan Jaeger - 1-1, R, 2 BB; Lucas Brovold - 1-4; Charlie Bohme - 0-1, R, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Griffin Wimmer - 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 5 BB; Brody Adelman - 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB