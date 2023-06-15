Baseball: Alexandria junior legion teams see success on Wednesday

The Alexandria Junior Legion Black and Red teams each earned at least one win on Wednesday.

Alexandria Junior Legion Black split a doubleheader against Staples-Motley while the red team earned a win against Willmar.

Game one of Alexandria Black’s game against Staples-Motley was a pitcher’s duel in which there were only four hits and one run (by Staples-Motley in the bottom of the third).

Landon Gess-Norling pitched a gem for Alexandria, as he struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched.

Game two was a complete 180 from game one, as the game featured 22 hits and 19 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Black jumped on Staples-Motley with eight runs in the top of the first inning and went on to win 13-6.

Nolan Johnson led the team at the plate with three hits (including a triple) and three RBIs, while Niklas Schultz had three of Alexandria’s hits as well.

Lawton Ketelson earned the win on the mound for Alexandria Black (3-5) with five strikeouts in three and two-thirds innings pitched.

For Alexandria Red (4-2-2), its win against Willmar came after a 12-8 win over the Fargo Flyers on Tuesday.

In game one of a doubleheader against Willmar, Alexandria Red dominated, winning 10-0.

Beau Jones and Brady Emter pitched a combined no-hitter in the five-inning win, while Brody Adelman had two hits, and Zach Iverson had three RBIs.

Alexandria Red trailed 4-2 in game two of the doubleheader heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

After a walk drew in one run, Griffin Wimmer knocked in another to tie the game at seven. Two more innings were played to try and decide a winner, but no one scored, so the game finished as a tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Easton Klimek and Ethan Mellgren each had two hits in the second game for Alexandria Red.

Alexandria - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 1

Staples-Motley - 0 0 1 0 0 0 X - 1 3 0

ALEXANDRIA HITTING - Lawton Ketelson - 0-2, BB; Nolan Johnson - 0-2, BB; Carson Holte - 1-3; Jaxson Bakeberg - 0-2, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Gess-Norling - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 10 SO

Alexandria - 8 1 0 3 1 0 - 13 16 2

Staples-Motley - 1 1 1 2 0 1 - 6 6 2

ALEXANDRIA HITTING - Lawton Ketelson - 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Landon Gess-Norling - 0-2, 1 R, 3 BB; Nolan Johnson - 3-5, R, 3 RBI; Evan Zabel - 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Lucas Sprenger - 1-1; Niklas Schultz - 3-5, 2 R, RBI; Carson Holte - 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; Caden Zelasko - 2-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; John Botzet - 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Brayden Larson - 1-4, RBI

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxson Bakeberg - 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 5 BB; Lawton Ketelson - W - 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 SO

Willmar - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 4

Alexandria Red - 3 2 0 0 5 X - 10 6 0

ALEXANDRIA HITTING - Brody Adelman - 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Sam Wiseman - 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Zach Iverson - 1-3, R, 3 RBI, BB; Griffin Wimmer - 0-1, RBI, 2 BB; Brady Emter - 0-2, BB; Easton Klimek - 1-1, R; Luke Christenson - 0-1, R, 2 BB; Isaac Seward - 1-2, 2 R, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Beau Jones - W - 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 5 BB; Brady Emter - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

Willmar - 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 4 6 5

Alexandria - 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 4 8 4

ALEXANDRIA HITTING - Sam Wiseman - 0-0, R, BB; Easton Klimek - 2-4, R, BB; Ethan Mellgren - 2-5, RBI; Lucas Brovol - 0-3, RBI, BB; Griffin Wimmer - 0-0, RBI; Sam Rolin - 1-3, 2 BB; Colten Parsons - 1-4; Carson Goetsch - 1-3, R; Broday Adelman - 1-1, R

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Colton Persons - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 R, 0 BB; Dylan Jaeger - 2.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Reed Mellgren - 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB; Sam Wiseman - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB; Brady Emter - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB