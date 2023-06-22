Baseball: Alexandria Junior Legion Red sweeps Staples-Motley

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Soderholm Insurance and Oral Surgery Junior Legion Red team improved to 8-4-2 with a sweep against Staples-Motley on June 21, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Alexandria won game one, 1-0, and then came from behind to win game two, 9-4.

Game one of the doubleheader was decided by a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh inning. Reed Mellgren delivered a bunt back to the pitcher, which knocked home Caden Swanson to give Alexandria a 1-0 win.

Swanson went 3-for-3 at the plate in the game.

Mellgren, Dylan Jaeger, and Colten Persons pitched a combined no-hitter for Alexandria and only walked one batter. Persons earned the win on the mound.

Staples-Motley led 4-0 after three innings in game two, but Alexandria took control in the fourth inning.

Alexandria first got on the board in game two in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single by Luke Christenson, a run on a walk, and a couple of runs off of errors.

Alexandria began the bottom of the fifth inning with a run on a hit-by-pitch; then, a Lucas Brovold RBI single gave Alexandria a 7-4 lead.

Carson Goetsch then added an insurance run with an RBI single, and Persons drove in a run on an RBI single.

Persons had two hits in the game two win.

Alexandria’s pitching committee was strong in game two, as the team used four pitchers.

Zach Iverson earned the win on the mound for Alexandria in game two.

Alexandria plays in a tournament at New Ulm from Friday, June 23, 2023, through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Staples-Motley - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 7 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Reed Mellgren - 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Dylan Jaeger - 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB; Colten Persons - W - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-3, BB; Reed Mellgren - 1-4, RBI; Zach Iverson - 1-3; Griffin Wimmer - 1-3; Caden Swanson - 3-3, R; Charlie Bohme - 0-1, BB; Sam Wiseman - 0-0, BB

Staples-Motley - 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 - 4 4 4

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 5 4 0 X - 9 7 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Beau Jones - 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Zach Iverson - W - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB; Colten Persons - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Ethan Mellgren - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0ER, 1 SO, 1 BB