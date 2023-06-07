Baseball: Alexandria Junior Legion Black team splits season-opening series

The Alexandria Junior Legion Black team started its season on Monday with games against Willmar.

Alexandria lost game one 5-3 but won game two 4-2.

In game one, Alexandria trailed 2-0 after two innings, but Parker Converse hit an RBI double, and two runs came in on an error, giving Alexandria a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning.

Willmar responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to earn the win.

Alexandria led 2-0 in the top of the second game in game two after scoring runs on walks. Willmar responded with two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game.

Evan Zabel knocked in the go-ahead run on an RBI single, and Landon Raths later scored on an error to give Alexandria a 4-2 win.

The junior black team and the Alexandria Junior Legion Red team, along with the Nowthen Knights, a team from Moorhead, Shakopee, Sioux Falls West, Sioux Falls East, and Totino-Grace, play in a tournament from Friday through Sunday at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

All teams will play four games.

Alex Red plays Moorhead at 9 a.m. Friday against Moorhead, 9 a.m. Saturday against Sioux Falls West and at 8 p.m. Saturday against Shakopee, while Alex Black plays the Nowthen Knights at 8:30 p.m. Friday, then Sioux Falls East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Totino-Grace at 3:30 p.m.

The fourth-place teams from each pool play each other at 9 a.m. on Sunday, while the third-place teams will play at 11 a.m., the second-place teams play at 1:30 p.m., and the winners of each pool will play each other for the section title at 3:30 p.m.

Game one -

Alexandria - 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 3 5 3

Willmar - 1 1 3 0 0 X - 5 7 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Carson Holte, 2-3, R; Sam Anderson - 0-2, BB; Parker Converse - 1-3, R, RBI; Charlie Runge - 0-2, BB; Lucas Sprenger - 1-3; Brayden Larson - 1-2, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Raths - 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Lawton Ketelson - 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER; Landon Gess-Norling - 2 IP, 1 H, 4 SO

Game two -

Alexandria - 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 - 4 4 0

Willmar - 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 3 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Nolan Fettig - 0-2, R, 2 BB; Lawton Ketelsen - 0-1, RBI, 2 BB; Sam Anderson - 0-0, RBI, 2 BB; Evan Zabel - 1-2, RBI; Landon Raths - 1-4, R; Nolan Johnson - 1-4; Thomas Kremer - 0-3, BB; Niklas Schultz - 0-2, BB, R; Caden Zelasko - 1-2, R, BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Sam Anderson - 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO; Parker Converse - 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Evan Zabel - 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, BB; Jaxson Bakeberg - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB