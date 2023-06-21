Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Alexandria Integrity Title Jr. Legion Black splits with Fargo Flyers

The Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black Team and Fargo Flyers played a entertaining doubleheader on Tuesday.

Today at 1:22 PM

The Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black Team hit the road to face the Fargo Flyers on Tuesday and nearly walked away with a sweep had it not been for a late rally in game one of a doubleheader.

Alexandria led 6-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh but two RBI singles and a run on a passed ball led Fargo to tie the game at six and forced extra innings.

An RBI single by Karsten Hanson in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Fargo over Alexandria, 7-6.

Alexandria only led 1-0 after four innings of the doubleheader but blew the doors open in the fifth inning with 12 runs to lead 13-0.

Fargo answered with four runs, but Alexandria scored six more in the top of the sixth inning to notch the 19-4 win in six innings.

Gess-Norling, John Botzet, and Thomas Kremer had two hits in the game for Alexandria, while Charlie Runge and Converse had three, and Brayden Larson had four in five plate appearances.

Larson and Fettig each had a team-high three RBIs in the win.

Converse earned the win on the mound in game two with six strikeouts.

Parker Converse had three hits in game one for Alexandria, while Landon Gess-Norling threw nine strikeouts.

This Alexandria team now has a 4-6 record so far this summer.

Alexandria Jr. Black  - 0 3 0 0 2 1 0 0 - 6 13 6

Fargo Flyers - 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 1 - 7 11 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Gess-Norling - 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 9 SO, BB; Lawton Ketelson - 1.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Nolan Fettig - 1-4, R, BB; Landon Gess-Norling - 2-4, R, 3 RBI, BB; Lawton Ketelson - 1-4, BB; Parker Converse - 3-4, R, RBI, BB; Caden Zelasko - 1-4, R; John Botzet - 1-3, BB; Jaxson Bakeberg - 2-4, R; Brayden Larson - 1-3, BB; Thomas Kremer - 1-4, R, RBI

Alexandria Jr. Black - 0 0 1 0 12 6 - 19 19 2

Fargo Flyers - 0 0 0 0 4 0 - 4 6 4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Parker Converse - W - 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 SO, 1 BB; Brayden Larson - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - John Botzet - 2-4, 4 R, RBI, 2 BB; Landon Gess-Norling - 2-4, 3 R, RBI, BB; Lawton Ketelson - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Parker Converse - 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Charlie Runge - 3-5, 3 R, 2 RBI; Thomas Kramer - 2-4, R, RBI, 2 BB; Nolan Fettig - 2-4, R, 3 RBI, BB; Brayden Larson - 4-5, R, 3 RBI; Jaxson Bakeberg - 0-3, 2 R, BB

