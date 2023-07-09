Baseball: Alexandria celebrates 14-win season

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Cardinals put together another winning season in 2023, finishing with a 14-10 record.

The team has voted on awards for the season. Headlining the award winners is senior Tyler Kludt, who was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player and won the team’s Gold Glove award.

On offense, Kludt had a .361 batting average, a .409 on-base percentage, and a .494 slugging percentage. He had 30 hits, 10 RBIs, and scored 20 times. Kludt had a .865 fielding percentage.

Senior Matthew Hornstein was voted the team’s Most Valuable Pitcher. He had a 5-1 record, a 2.27 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, and a team-high 60 strikeouts. Hornstein was named to the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star series, along with fellow senior Jaxon Schoenrock and Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch.

Senior Max Hess won the team’s Lock Down Award after posting 11 strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs this season. He had an ERA of 0.00 and a .659 WHIP.

Rounding out the team award winners, senior Spencer Schmidt was voted the team’s Most Improved Player. Schmidt had a .356 batting average, a .483 on-base average, and a .467 slugging percentage. He had 16 hits, 12 RBIs, and scored three times.

Kludt, Schmidt and junior Jordan Kuhnau were named the All-Central Lakes Conference team.

Kuhnau had 22 hits this season, including five home runs. He had 22 RBIs and scored 16 times. He had a .367 batting average, a .437 on-base percentage and a .650 slugging percentage.

Hornstein, Schoenrock, along with juniors Kasen Muscha and Caleb Gimbel were named as All-CLC honorable mentions.

Alexandria's Kasen Muscha (left) and Matthew Hornstein (right) huddle at the mound during Alexandria's season-opening game on April 18, 2023. Hornstein struck out 11 batters in four innings pitched and allowed just one hit in Alexandria's 10-0 win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

On the mound, Schoenrock had a 4-3 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP with 40 strikeouts.

Muscha, who played catcher, had 166 putouts this year and anchored the Alexandria defense from behind the plate.

Gimbel had 19 hits, including four home runs this year. He scored 20 times and had 18 RBIs. He had a .297 batting average, a .352 on-base percentage, and a .500 slugging percentage.

Schoenrock and Hornstein will play college baseball for Dakota County Technical College moving forward.

