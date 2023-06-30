Baseball: Alexandria Black pulls out close wins against Bemidji

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black team earned two wins at home over Bemidji on Thursday in two different ways.

In game one, Alexandria won 3-2, with late runs, while in game two, it was six runs in the first two innings that made the difference for Alexandria in the 6-4 win.

Alexandria got on the board in game one with a run on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Runge in the bottom of the second innings.

Bemidji took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of runs, but Alexandria had the answer.

Parker Converse scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning, and then Runge knocked in a run on a ground ball to give Alexandria a 3-2 lead heading to the seventh inning of play.

Lawton Ketelson and the Alexandria defense behind him got the stops needed to hold on to the win.

In game two, Alexandria scored three runs in the bottom of the first and three in the second and held a commanding 6-0 lead.

Bemidji made things interesting by pushing across three runs over the next two innings, and they scored one run in the top of the seventh inning.

But Alexandria stopped the bleeding from there to hold to win and improve to 7-10 on the year.

Gess-Norling earned the win on the mound and nearly pitched a complete game. He struck out six batters in six and third innings pitched.

Jaxson Bakeberg, Niklas Schultz, and Carson Holte each had two hits in the game.

Ketelson earned the win on the mound in game one after picking up where Sam Anderson left off. Anderson pitched five and two-thirds and struck out 12 batters while allowing just four hits.

Nolan Johnson went 3-for-3 at the plate in game one.

Game one -

Bemidji - 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 2 4 1

Alexandria Black - 0 1 0 0 0 2 X - 3 5 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Landon Gess-Norling - 1-3; Parker Converse - 0-1, R, BB; Evan Zabel - 0-0, R; Nolan Johnson - 3-3, R; Lawton Ketelson - 0-2, BB; Charlie Runge - 0-2, BB;

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Sam Anderson - 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 12 SO, 4 BB; Lawton Ketelson - W - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB

Game two -

Bemidji - 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 - 4 10 3

Alexandria Black - 3 3 0 0 0 0 X - 6 9 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Gess-Norling - W - 6.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB; Brayden Larson - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO