Baseball: Alexandria Junior American Legion roundup

The Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black and the Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance and Oral Surgery Red team competed in some tournaments over the weekend and at least earned one win.

For the Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black, they played in the Sioux Falls Invitational presented by Buffalo Wild Wings on Friday, June 23, 2023, through Sunday, June 25, 2023, and went 1-2 on the weekend.

The Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance and Oral Surgery Red team competed in a New Ulm Tournament over the weekend and went 2-2.

Alexandria Black started off the tournament well with an 8-3 win over Omaha Burke on Friday. But things didn’t go the team’s way on Saturday and Sunday as Sioux Falls East beat Alexandria Black, 8-0, in five innings on Saturday, and Barnum-Moose Lake-Willover River defeated Alexandria Black, 9-0, in five innings, on Sunday.

In the team’s win on Friday, Alexandria Black took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second with Jaxson Bakeberg RBI single and a Landon Gess-Norling RBI double.

Alexandria Black added five insurance in the bottom of the fourth inning, which proved to be the difference maker.

Those runs in the fourth inning came on back-to-back RBI doubles by John Botzet and Gess-Norling, along with a Lawton Ketelson RBI single.

Sam Anderson earned the win in the game by striking out six batters in five and third innings.

Botzet had three hits in the game, as did Brayden Larson.

Alexandria Black’s record sits at 5-8 after the tournament.

Alexandria Red started the New Ulm Tournament on a sour note with an 11-0 loss to Mankato West in five innings on Friday. Mankato West’s Ben Hoehn had a perfect five-inning game on the mound against Alexandria Red, and he struck out 10 batters.

Alexandria Red bounced back nicely with a 15-7 win that same day against New Ulm Silver. Alexandria Red then slipped by Omaha Gross, 2-1, on Saturday before falling to Osseo, 13-3 in five innings, on Sunday to end the tournament.

In the win over New Ulm Silver, Alexandria Red scored in six out of seven innings and scored at least three runs in four of the innings.

Brody Adelman, Sam Rolin, and Zach Iverson each had two hits in the win for Alexandria Red. Iverson earned the win on the mound with five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Against Omaha Gross, Reed Mellgren pitched a great game, allowing just one run and four hits while striking out three batters.

Alexandria Red went ahead 2-1 in the game after a Carson Goetsch 2 RBI double in the top of the fifth inning.

After the tournament, Alexandria Red’s record sits at 10-6-2.

Alexandria Junior Integrity Title Black at Sioux Falls Tournament

Omaha Burke - 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 3 5 0

Alexandria Black - 1 2 0 5 0 0 X - 8 14 2

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Sam Anderson - 5.1 IP - W - 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB; Evan Zabel - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Lawton Ketelsen - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - John Botzet - 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3B; Landon Gess-Norling - 2-4, R, 3 RBI; Parker Converse - 0-3, BB; Evan Zabel - 1-4, RBI; Charlie Runge - 1-3, R; Nolan Johnson 1-3; Jaxson Bakeberg - 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Brayden Larson - 3-3, R; Carson Holte - 0-0, R

Alexandria Black - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 3

Sioux Falls East - 0 0 3 0 5 - 8 6 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Parker Converse - 4.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB; Carson Holte - 0.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Landon Gess-Norling - 1-2; Evan Zabel - 1-2

Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River - 4 4 0 1 0 - 9 10 0

Alexandria Black - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Gess-Norling - 1 IP - 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Brayden Larson - 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 7 SO, 2 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brayden Larson - 1-1; Kyle Blankenship - 2-2; Caden Zelasko - HBP

Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance and Oral Surgery Red team at New Ulm Tournament

Mankato West - 2 4 2 0 3 - 11 12 0

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Griffin Wimmer - 3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; Dylan Jaeger - 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB; Colten Persons - 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO; Carson Goetsch - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

Alexandria Red - 1 3 4 0 3 3 1 - 15 11 2

New Ulm Silver - 0 1 0 5 0 0 1 - 7 10 5

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Zach Iverson - W - 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 SO, 0 BB; Colten Persons - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 2-5, 3 R, RBI, BB: Easton Klimek - 1-5, R, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Zach Iverson - 2-3, R, RBI, 2 BB; Colten Persons - 1-1; Sam Rolin - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Caden Swanson - 1-4, RBI; Dylan Jaeger - 0-0, R, BB; Brady Emter - 0-1, R, 2 BB; Carson Goetsch - 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI; Griffin Wimmer - 1-5, R, RBI; Luke Christenson - 0-3, 2 R, BB; Charlie Bohme - 0-3, R; Isaac Seward - 0-0, R

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 4 2

Omaha Gross - 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Reed Mellgren - W - 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Sam Wiseman - 1-3; Ethan Mellgren - 1-3, R; Reed Mellgren - 1-3; Carson Goetsch - 1-2, 2 RBI; Dylan Jaeger - 0-0, R

Alexandria Red - 1 0 0 0 1 - 2 3 4

Osseo - 3 3 6 1 X - 13 13 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carson Goetsch - 2 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Lucas Brovold - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Brody Adelman - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB