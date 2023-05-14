99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Alexander's late home run lifts Minnewaska over ACGC; Parkers Prairie takes care of Pillager

Minnewaska and Parkers Prairie both earned wins on Friday.

Minnewaska junior Dylan Alexander sets to throw to first base during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Grove City. Alexander hits a go-ahead home run for Minnewaska in the top of the seventh inning to give Minnewaska a 5-4 win.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 13, 2023 at 8:46 PM

In a game on Friday, May 12, 2023, that was tied at four a piece, Minnewaska’s Dylan Alexander lofted a solo home run at the top of the seventh inning that gave Minnewaska a 5-4 lead over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.

Then on defense, Alexander then shut down ACGC in the bottom half of the seventh to seal the team’s 5-4 win.

Alexander earned the win on the mound as she struck out six batters and allowed just one hit and no runs in the four innings he pitched.

He and Noah Jensen had two hits in the game, while Thomas Poegel led the team in RBIs with two.

ACGC scored all of its runs in the first three innings, while Minnewaska scored three in the second, one in the fourth inning, and one in the final innings.

Minnewaska hosts a doubleheader against Benson on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.

Minnewaska - 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 - 5 8 2

ACGC - 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 - 4 4 0 

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-3, RBI; Levi Johnson - 1-3, RBI, BB; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, RBI; Noah Jensen - 2-3, R; Austin Weber - 1-4, R; Alex Panitzke - 1-4; Austin Ballhagen - 0-1, R, 2 BB; Thomas Poegel - 1-2, R, 2 RBI;

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - PJ Johnson - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER; Alex Panitzke - 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Dylan Alexander - W - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

Parkers Prairie routs Pillager

Parkers Prairie only needed four hits and five innings to down Pillager, 10-0, on Friday.

“We hit the ball hard and took advantage of Pillager miscues on defense, and we ran the bases well enough,” Parkers Prairie head coach Derek Denny said.

Joe Johnson got the Panthers going in the first inning with a three-run double in the first inning.

David Revering was dominant on the mound as he only allowed one hit and he struck out five.

The Panthers play at Sebeka (UNC) at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
