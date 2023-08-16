Alexandria to use GoFan to sell tickets online exclusively to home regular season athletic events

ALEXANDRIA - There is a new way that tickets for Alexandria High School regular season home athletic events will have to be bought this season: through the vendor, GoFan.

Tickets now have to be purchased online through the GoFan website or the GoFan app for admission to Alexandria sporting events that require tickets to be purchased.

This means tickets will no longer be sold at the gate, and the school is encouraging spectators and families to purchase season passes through the GoFan website or app.

Alexandria activities director Ben Kvidt said they are heading in this direction, along with other schools in the Central Lakes Conference, for ease and convenience.

"The ease of use is improved compared to what we had for online passes last year, so I think people will be pleased with it," Kvidt said in an interview with the Echo Press on Tuesday, Aug. 15. "In talking to some people, they like the option to be able to purchase them online. It allows you to buy your tickets ahead of time, and it's super slick."

Kvidt said that the feedback they've received from the public so far when it comes to this has been mostly positive and that they are excited about this.

The school dabbled in this a little bit last year but is now going fully this way for the 2023-24 school year.

"From the people that have used it, it's been extremely positive feedback, and we're excited about it," Kvidt said. "Will there be some people disappointed? I think so, but we'll work with them. This is the way things are going. If you go to a Twins game or a Minnesota State High School League event, it's all electronic tickets. We'd like to get the word out that this change is coming. We're trying to do as much as we can to communicate the change ahead of time. Just in talking to the people in our community who have bought the cardinal nation passes, who have transferred them, and who have bought other passes, the feedback has been extremely positive on how easy this app is."

GoFan will ask for a name and credit card information when purchasing tickets.

With this move, a person's phone will essentially serve as their ticket of admission for Alexandria High School sporting events.

"The way it works, when you go to an event, you'll pull up your ticket on your phone, you'll show it to the ticket taker, and then you will actually check yourself into the game," Kvidt said. "So you don't have to hand your phone to the ticket taker. You click on it, and it checks you in; there'll be a little green checkmark that you'll show the ticket taker, and you're free to enter the event; that phone or that ticket can only be checked one time, and then it expires."

On the GoFan website or app, you can set Alexandria as your home team.

The school is also providing QR codes on printed school calendars to the ticketing link.

According to Kvidt, the Central Lakes Conference agreed on using online ticketing moving forward using GoFan, but some schools in the conference had other agreements in place to use different online ticketing services. Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and Willmar are the schools that are using GoFan this year. Tickets for road games must be purchased through whatever ticketing system the home team uses.

The cost of admission for Alexandria sporting events that require a ticket to be purchased goes as follows:

- A single student Cardinal Nation pass costs $45.75 plus a $4.29 fee for the entire school year, beginning Aug. 24

- A adult 10 pass punch costs $60 plus a $5 fee

- A adult annual pass costs $100 plus a $7 fee

- A single adult ticket costs $7, and a child/senior citizen ticket costs $5 plus a $1 fee

- All postseason tickets will still need to be purchased through the Minnesota State High School League's ticketing service

Tickets do not need to be purchased for admission to regular season games/meets for the following sports:

- Cross Country

- Golf

- Tennis (boys and girls)

- Track and field (boys and girls)

- Nordic Skiing

"Our punch passes have been huge; we've sold a lot of punch passes," Kvidt said. "Our Cardinal Nation pass was a big one for our students; we sold a lot of those last year. So all of those are available electronically on your phone and online. If you're going to buy individual tickets, you do not need an account. So game by game, you don't need an account. But if you're going to buy a season pass or something like that, we recommend you have an account and then also download the GoFan app. The nice thing about that is once you have an account, you can transfer tickets to other people. So I bought my daughter a Cardinal Nation pass, and I was able to transfer it right to her phone. She doesn't have a credit card; she's not able to purchase those tickets; I am. I purchased it and sent it to her, and it was super slick. She downloaded the app, and now she's got her season pass right on her phone."

"My dad doesn't love purchasing stuff, so I'll purchase his ticket and then transfer it to his email, and it'll come up right away on his phone," Kvidt said. "It's easier if they have an account. So if they're going to come to multiple games, it's probably beneficial that they get an account, but you can still transfer that ticket to them on an individual basis."

Transfers can also be done through text messages.

Links to the ticketing website can also be found on the Central Lakes Conference website.

A link to Alexandria's GoFan ticketing page can be found on the Alexandria activities website.

Moving ticket purchases to online only makes it easier for the school to calculate proceeds and counteracts a ticket counter shortage.

Alexandria begins the fall sports season with the girls swim and dive team hosting Little Falls at Discovery Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 6 p.m., and the girls soccer team hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. at Viking Bank Stadium.

