Girls soccer: Alexandria beats Detroit Lakes

The Cardinals are now 2-0 on the year.

Brenna Eggebraaten dribbles the ball during an Alexandria soccer match on Aug. 24, 2023. She had an assist in Alexandria's 6-0 win over Detroit Lakes on Aug. 26, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 11:24 AM

The Alexandria girls soccer team improved to 2-0 on Saturday after a 6-0 win at Detroit Lakes.

“We dominated time of possession the entire game,” head coach Amy Korynta said. “The team passed beautifully and played with intensity. Once we scored the first goal, we relaxed a bit and were able to find the back of the net several more times throughout the game, including a beautiful goal from Camree Miller (assisted by Allie Haabala) as the buzzer sounded for halftime.”

Sophia Korynta scored the first goal of the game and finished the day with three goals and an assist. Miller scored twice, and Layne Leimkuhl scored once. Elle Heydt recorded two assists, and Brenna Eggebraaten and Haabala each had an assist.

The Cardinals have outscored opponents, 14-0, in their first two games of the season.

Coach Korynta also credited her team’s aggressive defense and midfield for shutting down Detroit Lake offensively.

Alexandria plays next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Willmar.

