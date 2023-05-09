Adapted bowling: Strong contingent of Cardinals head to state meet

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria adapted bowling team has had the opportunity to host a couple of home meets this season, including the Section 5A tournament on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Alexandria hosted Albany and New London-Spicer and will send a strong group to the state meet on Friday.

Hannah Johnson, Zechariah Davidson, Madison Larson, and Logan Englund qualified for the state tournament by rolling a score of 1,546.

Alexandria's Hannah Johnson rolls the ball to the pins during the section meet on May 4, 2023, at Garden Center Lanes. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria has state qualifies in the ASD girls singles with Shayla Nelson rolling a score of 392, Montana Hinnenkamp rolled a score of 375, Lizzie Floden rolled a score of 366 and Morrigan Reineke rolled a score of 323.

Aaron Rice qualified for state in the ASD boys singles by rolling a score of 405.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice also qualified for the state meet with Alexander Billings in the ASD doubles by rolling a score of 782.

Hinnenkamp and Nelson also qualified for the state competition in ASK doubles with a score of 827.

Joe Mello, Billings, Reineke, and Floden rolled a score of 1,507 to qualify for state in the ASD team competition.

Alexandria's Lizzie Floden rolls the ball during the section meet on May 4, 2023, at Garden Center Lanes. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“Overall, I thought we bowled well during the section tournament,” coach Wade Traphagen said. “Our goal for every match or practice is to top their previous average, and most of our bowlers were able to do that multiple times during the four games that they bowled. We had some bowlers not perform as well as they hoped, and they could rely on their teammates to pick them up and help get them to the state tournament. That's a testament to the chemistry that has been developed over the course of the season. Our veteran bowlers have done an excellent job of accepting their roles as leaders and showing our rookies the ropes.”

The state meet starts with registration at 7:45 a.m. on Friday at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park.

At last year’s state meet , the Cardinals had a handful of top-end finishes and are excited about the potential of having that kind of finish again this week.

“I think the best part of being the coach is seeing how much the bowlers grow, both in their bowling game and personally, and seeing this game develop into a lifelong passion for our bowlers,” Traphagen said. “This activity is so valuable for our students; it allows them to be a member of a team and feel connected with their school and community. It gives them a chance to develop a passion and make friends to share their passion with. It's a fulfilling feeling seeing former bowlers bowling with their former teammates 5 to 10 years after they have graduated with that same enthusiasm and joy that they had when they were members of the Cardinals Adapted Bowling Team.”