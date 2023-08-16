Powerlifters show their strength at Berserker Cup

ALEXANDRIA - Conditions were perfect on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, for the 2nd Annual Berserker Cup Strongman and Strongwoman competition at Carlos Creek Winery.

Todd Hale finished with the top score out of all 29 competitors and took home the Grand Champion trophy.

There were five events at the competition, axel press for reps, sandbag to shoulder, throw bag front hold, deadlift, and the arm over vehicle pull.

Hale led the Novice Men’s Heavyweight division (220+), and Thomas Herrera came in second place with 32.5 points.

Hale completed 12 axel press reps of 200 pounds, lifted a 220-pound sandbag three times, held a throw bag for two minutes and 5.9 seconds, deadlifted over 400 pounds multiple times for a score of 28, and pulled a vehicle 50 feet (0.37.01, mm:ss).

Hale was one of nine winners on the day.

Ethan Bruer won the Novice Men’s Lightweight division (220-) with 27.5 points.

He did 16 axels reps (180 pounds), 10 sandbag to shoulder reps (220 pounds), held a throw bag for 2:05.09, deadlifted over 365 pounds for a score of 22, and pulled a vehicle the full 50 feet (0.25.38).

Taylor Bones won the Open Men’s Middleweight division (220-) with 13 points. Bones did eight axel reps (240 pounds), eight Sandbag to shoulder reps (220 pounds), held a throw bag for nearly 55 seconds, 10 deadlifts of at least 545 pounds, and pulled a vehicle 50 feet (28.61).

Sierra Semsch led the Open Women’s Middleweight division (165-) with eight points. She did five axel reps (160 pounds), two sandbag to shoulder reps (175 pounds), deadlifted at least 275 pounds 14 times, and pulled a vehicle 33 feet in a minute.

Sierra Semesch does an axel bar press at the Berserker Cup at Carlos Creek Winery on Aug. 12, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In the Open Men’s Heavyweight (275-), Gavin Bell and Rody Feiler both scored 11 points.

Bell did seven axel reps (260 pounds), four sandbag to shoulder reps (220 pounds), held the throw bag for nearly 25 seconds, deadlifted at least 585 pounds seven times, and pulled a vehicle 43 feet in a minute.

Feiler did four axel reps, three shoulder to sandbag reps, held the throw bag for 45 seconds, did six reps of deadlift, and pulled a vehicle 48 feet.

Andrew Jacobs edged out a win in the Open Men’s Showweight division. Jacobs did seven axel reps (280 pounds), two sandbag to shoulder reps (265 pounds), held a throw bag for 30 seconds, completed six deadlift reps of at least 620 pounds, and pulled a vehicle 37 feet in a minute.

Rounding out the winners from Saturday’s event are Mara Jenkins (Novice Women’s Lightweight), Seth Carr (Open Men’s Lightweight), Jay Grove (Masters Men’s Lightweight), and Kevin Kartak (Open Men’s Heavyweight).

Carr did seven axel reps and seven sandbag to shoulder reps (220 pounds axel reps and 175 pounds for sandbag to shoulder), held the throw bag for one minute and 25 seconds, completed six deadlift reps of at least 495 pounds, and pulled the vehicle 45 feet in a minute.

Grove did one axel press rep (220 pounds), six sandbag to shoulder reps (175 pounds), held a throw bag for a minute and three seconds, did one deadlift rep of at least 495 pounds, and pulled a vehicle 34 feet in a minute.

Kartak did three sandbag to shoulder reps (220 pounds), held a throw bag for a minute and eight seconds, completed two deadlift reps of at least 545 pounds, and pulled a vehicle 34 feet in a minute.

Jenkins did three axel reps (100 pounds), three sandbag to shoulder reps (100 pounds), held a throw bag for 27 seconds, 18 deadlift reps for at least 185 pounds, and pulled the vehicle five feet in a minute.

1 / 4: Seth Carr lifts an axel bar for a press at the 2023 Berserker Cup on Aug. 12, in Alexandria. 2 / 4: Jay Grove lifts at the 2023 Berserker Cup at Carlos Creek Winery on Aug. 12, 2023. 3 / 4: Mara Jenkins does an axel press rep at the 2023 Berserker Cup at Carlos Creek Winery on Aug. 12, 2023. 4 / 4: The 2023 Berserker Cup grand champion trophy.

2023 BERSERKER CUP TOP-THREE FINISHES -

NOVICE WOMEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT - 1. Mara Jenkins, 5 points;

OPEN WOMEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT - 1. Sierra Semsch, 8 points; 2. Laura Carroll, 6 points;

NOVICE MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT - 1. Ethan Bruer, 27.5 points; 2. Brandon Hetland, 25.5 points; 3. Preston Jensen, 16 points

NOVICE MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT - 1. Todd Hale, 35 points; 2. Thomas Herrera, 32.5 points; 3. Ryan Feiler, 26 points

OPEN MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT - 1. Seth Carr, 5 points;

OPEN MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT - 1. Taylor Bones, 13 points; 2. Jake Dreschel, 8 points; 3. Aaron Poelaert, 8 points

OPEN MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT - 1. Gavin Bell, 11 points; 2. Rody Feller, 11 points, 3. John Ness, 6 points

OPEN MEN’S SHOWWEIGHT - 1. Andrew Jacobs, 12 points; 2. Isaac Salisbury, 11 points; 3. Andre’ Kack, 7 points

MASTERS MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT - 1. Jay Grove, 5 points