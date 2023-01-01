Get 3 months just 99¢/month
PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS
Prep
Where are they now: Alex Koep finishes 7-1 on the mound in 2023 college season
A roundup of how some area alums have done in their college baseball careers.
Northland Outdoors
Trap Shooting: Alexandria in good position after Class 6A shoot
Benson and Alexandria were the top two teams in the Class 6A shoot on Saturday.
Jun 18
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie shows optimism for the future after finishing second in Section 6A
The Panthers had to win four elimination games just to get to Tuesday's section title game, and the Panthers were in it until the final out of the season.
Jun 6
Prep
Baseball: Bats come through clutch for Parkers Prairie in elimination games
The Parkers Prairie Panthers had many clutch at-bats that earned them wins in playoff elimination games on Monday against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Upsala-Swanville, the latter of which was sealed by a Zach Mrnak walk-off RBI sacrifice bunt.
Jun 5
Latest Headlines
Prep
Track and field roundup: Osakis sends a good chunk of athletes to state
A strong group of athletes from Osakis, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, West Central Area and Minnewaska are headed to the Class A state meet.
Jun 2
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie eliminates Brandon-Evansville from Section 6A playoffs
Parkers Prairie is still alive in the playoffs, while Brandon-Evansville has been eliminated.
Jun 2
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Softball: Alexandria, Parkers Prairie eliminated from playoffs
Alexandria finished the 2023 season with six wins, and Parkers Prairie finished with 15.
May 31
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Baseball roundup: Parkers Prairie routs Ashby; B-E earns win on a walk-off
Parkers Prairie and Brandon-Evansville advanced in Section 6A, while Osakis nearly pulled off an upset in Section 6AA.
May 31
·
By
Sam Stuve
Track and field: Kiley Kranz breaks Osakis school record in the shot put, again
Kiley Kranz broke the Osakis girls school record in the shot put once again and leads a solid group of area athletes who are headed to the Section 6A meet next week.
May 26
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Softball: Alexandria stays alive with win over Detroit Lakes
Alexandria and Parkers Prairie both face an elimination game in their respective playoff brackets.
May 26
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie takes care of Browerville; B-E splits final doubleheader
Parkers Prairie and B-E are now ready for the postseason.
May 26
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Softball roundup: B-E, Osakis eliminated from playoffs; WCA and Parkers Prairie still alive
A recap of recent softball results from Alexandria area softball teams
May 24
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Baseball roundup: Levasseur's shutout gives Alexandria a win over No. 9 Princeton
Nick Levasseur (Alexandria) and Dylan Debilzen (Parkers Prairie) pitched shutouts for their teams and earned wins on Tuesday.
May 24
·
By
Sam Stuve
