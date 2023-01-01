Get 3 months just 99¢/month
OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS
Sports
Track and field: Osakis alum Carter Grove makes USTFCCCA All-Academic team
Carter Grove just completed his junior year and has earned yet another academic honor.
Prep
Boys tennis: Silverstreaks see growth in 2023
Osakis saw improvements all around in 2023.
Jul 14
Prep
Track and field: Osakis celebrates another big year
Another successful year is in the books for the Osakis track and field program.
Jul 9
Prep
Softball: Young Osakis team looks back on 2023 season
A young Osakis team made strides as the 2023 season went on.
Jul 5
Latest Headlines
Sports
Sports brief: Osakis alum Carter Grove earns CSC Academic All-American honor
Grove had a strong junior year academically and athletically at Saint John's University in the 2022-23 academic year.
Jun 29
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
State golf roundup: ACCS' Ayla Larson ties for 32nd at girls Class A meet
Many area teams capped off their season with solid showings at their respective state tournament.
Jun 15
·
By
Sam Stuve
Northland Outdoors
Trap shooting: Minnewaska wins Class 2A championship
Minnewaska finished first in the Class 2A shoot, while Brandon-Evansville earned third.
Jun 13
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Track and field: Osakis senior Kiley Kranz goes out on top, winning the Class A girls shot put state title
In her final high school meet, Kiley Kranz won the girls Class A shot put state title.
Jun 12
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Boys tennis: Osakis' Isaac Maddock wraps up stellar high school career with a fourth-place finish at state
Maddock wrapped up his senior season with a top-four finish and will play college tennis at Concordia-Moorhead.
Jun 9
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Track and field: Kiley Kranz of Osakis takes second in discus at Class A State Meet
Kiley Kranz's second-place finish in the discus was one of the top finishes from area schools at the Class A State Meet on Thursday.
Jun 8
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Tennis: Osakis' Isaac Maddock advances to Class A individual semis; Alexandria duo alive in AA consolations
Osakis' Isaac Maddock earned a pair of sweeps to advance to Class A Individual Semifinals, while Alexandria's Cole Haabala/Owen Gilbertson are alive in Class AA doubles consolation bracket.
Jun 8
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Golf: Osakis' Chase Triebenbach qualifies for state
A 1-over par round on day two of the tournament led Triebenbach to qualify for next week's state tournament in Jordan.
Jun 7
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Track and field roundup: Osakis sends a good chunk of athletes to state
A strong group of athletes from Osakis, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, West Central Area and Minnewaska are headed to the Class A state meet.
Jun 2
·
By
Sam Stuve
Load More
