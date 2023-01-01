OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS

A strong group of athletes from Osakis, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, West Central Area and Minnewaska are headed to the Class A state meet.

A 1-over par round on day two of the tournament led Triebenbach to qualify for next week's state tournament in Jordan.

Osakis' Isaac Maddock earned a pair of sweeps to advance to Class A Individual Semifinals, while Alexandria's Cole Haabala/Owen Gilbertson are alive in Class AA doubles consolation bracket.

Kiley Kranz's second-place finish in the discus was one of the top finishes from area schools at the Class A State Meet on Thursday.

Maddock wrapped up his senior season with a top-four finish and will play college tennis at Concordia-Moorhead.

Many area teams capped off their season with solid showings at their respective state tournament.

Another successful year is in the books for the Osakis track and field program.

Carter Grove just completed his junior year and has earned yet another academic honor.

