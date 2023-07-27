Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

Sports

Northstar adds Joe Cullen to coaching staff

The former Moorhead Spud was with Gentry Academy for five seasons and won the Class A state championship with the Stars in 2021. He'll step into an associate head coaching role at Northstar.

Northstar 2908.jpg
Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minn.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 9:55 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Northstar Christian Academy, a faith-based non-public high school in Alexandria, Minnesota, has announced the addition of Joe Culllen to it's 18U Prep Team coaching staff.

Cullen, 42, is originally from Moorhead, Minnesota, and competed for the U.S. National Team Development Program before a four-year NCAA career at Colorado College. He then played professionally in the AHL and ECHL before multiple years overseas in Germany, Italy and Scotland.

He eventually retired from his playing career and became the head coach of Gentry Academy, a charter school in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, in 2018-19. Cullen won the Class A state championship with the Stars in 2021 and the team posted a perfect 19-0 record that season. The squad moved up to Class AA the next year and went 20-7 in 2021-22 and 19-9 in 2022-23.

Northstar 2908.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota Boys
Complaint alleges misconduct, mismanagement at Minnesota hockey school
The complaint seeks equitable relief through a "forced reorganization" of Northstar's board of directors and to remove various directors the suit claims have "mismanaged the organization."
Jun 23
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson

"We are thrilled to add Joe Cullen to Northstar as a great coach and mentor to our players by investing in their life, lead them in their faith," said Northstar's Interim Director Dallas Stewart in a press release from the school. Cullen will serve as the associate head coach for the 18U Prep Team alongside Rylan Galiardi.

"I'm very honored to be chosen to further God's kingdom through hockey at Northstar," said Cullen on the school's website. "My family and I are looking forward to joining this incredible organization."

The Moorhead native will make the move to Alexandria with his wife and three children.

Get Local

