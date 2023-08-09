Youth Outdoor Activity Day set for Sunday, Aug. 27

ALEXANDRIA - Last year's record-high attendance is a clear sign of the community’s appreciation for the Youth Outdoor Activity Day, which is hosted by the Douglas County Pheasants Forever and the Alexandria Viking Sportsmen. Just under 5,000 people showed up, and roughly 50 outdoors businesses and groups from all across the region set up stations for the kids and their families to participate in. And this year is expected to be even bigger.

Last year’s stations ranged from mountain biking to arts and crafts. And this year's edition will feature a few new stations that include gardening and a pair of tree saddles, which are used as a substitute for deer stands.

The event’s purpose is to introduce children and their families to as many outdoor activities as possible, providing completely free equipment and opportunities for kids to pursue whatever interests them. Many stations are also staffed by experts who provide top-notch demonstrations and advice to ensure things are run safely, smoothly, and enjoyably.

Layla Wilson of Hancock inspects a couple of frogs at a past Youth Outdoor Activity Day. (Eric Morken / Echo Press)

The event is free for anyone who wants to attend. Every kid will receive a t-shirt, and this year there are over 5,000 pieces of outdoor equipment and books that will be given away as prizes or as complimentary gifts. There is also a free lunch with hot dogs, chips, and granola bars. There will also be free ice cream.

This year’s edition is also going to highlight the equipment library here in Alexandria. The library provides cheap equipment rentals for families who want to try out new activities throughout the year. Instead of going out and paying hundreds of dollars to equip a family of five to try out snowshoeing, families can rent the snowshoes for a fraction of the price from the equipment library for a day, a weekend, or a full week.

The equipment was purchased by the Douglas County Pheasants Forever and the Alexandria Viking Sportsmen, and the school district houses and maintains it. Families or individuals can check the equipment out by going to alexschools.org and clicking on community education under the departments' tab, then clicking on community services, and finally on the outdoor gear library tab or by calling 320-762-3310 Ext: 4242. The library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Wyatt Lindberg of Miltona peaks out at his mom and dad, Steve and Jodi Lindberg, as he plays at the shelter building station put on by the West Central Hunters for Habitat during a past Youth Outdoor Activity Day. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

With so much going on and being offered at this year’s event, organizers are still looking for volunteers, even if it’s just for an hour or two to give someone a break. Volunteers will always be placed in something they are comfortable with, and any help is greatly appreciated. And there is still time to sign up on the event website: youthoutdooractivityday.org .

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alexandria Shooting Park.

