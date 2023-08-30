Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria draws thousands again

ALEXANDRIA - Youth Outdoor Activity Day is becoming a staple in the Alexandria community.

This year's event at the Alexandria Shooting Park ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, and drew 4,643 patrons, 2,785 of whom were children. This is a new attendance record for kids, breaking last year's record of 2,587.

"We want to get kids off the couch, away from screens, and engaged in the outdoors, and there are so many benefits to getting kids outdoors," Douglas County Pheasants Forever president and Viking Sportsmen board member Dean Krebs said. "We want to make sure that they have the opportunity to try these things because a lot of kids just don't have the opportunity to go out and try things that they maybe don't have the equipment for. So they go out there, and they try an activity, and maybe they say, 'Hey, we love this. Let's do this as a family," and they get a chance to embark on their outdoor career."'

The event is coordinated by the Viking Sportsmen and the Douglas County chapter of Pheasants Forever.

A child climbs a rock wall at Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria on Aug. 27, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"My favorite part is I see people in the crowd and kids that are so excited about it," Krebs said. "For example, this year, I saw some young boys who were wearing their hunting boots, and I can just imagine the conversation that was had at home with them being so excited to come to the event. At this event, we make kids participate. They're not observing; they're participating, they're strapping on snowshoes and actually walking around and snowshoes, or they're shooting a BB gun, or they're doing archery or learning how to build a fire and actually doing it. That's the fun part: watching these kids do it. And then, of course, at the end of the day, it's kind of fun. to watch these kids walk out absolutely dead tired."

Tim Olson is the president of Viking Sportsmen and was elected to the position this past February.

A black lab practices retrieving at Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria on Aug. 27, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Youth Outdoor Activity Day features outdoor activities such as archery, geocaching, tree saddling, and plenty more.

"This event gives kids the opportunity to try out a whole bunch of different activities that they maybe don't have the chance to be exposed to, normally," Krebs said. "And so we have such a varied array of activities. We have about 50 activities they can participate in."

Krebs said that this day is planned eight months in advance.

Archers get ready to shoot their bows and arrows at Youth Outdoor Activity Day on Aug. 27, 2023, in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

And with such a big event like this comes a need for volunteers.

These volunteers consist of local groups who volunteer their time to provide their expertise on whatever they're teaching.

"Volunteers are critical to make this happen," Krebs said. "So we rely upon volunteers for everything, and the way our model is set up is that each activity is run by a group of volunteers, a conservation organization, or a local business or something like that. So they're in charge of that activity, and they provide their volunteers for that. We (Douglas County Pheasants Forever and Viking Sportsmen) work to get volunteers to do all the other stuff, and that can be monitored registration and fill in all those other activities. So all told, there was well over 300 volunteers to put this event on. The number keeps approaching 400 volunteers of people are given their time not only that whole day, but you know, in preparation for the event. It takes a lot of work as well."

This is the ninth edition of the event, and Krebs is excited about the future of this event.

"With some of these activities, kids may like one more than the other, and maybe they want to keep coming to try something new," Krebs said. "This allows them to get out and actually participate more in these activities."