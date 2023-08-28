Wolden and Leininger qualify for 2024 AIM Pro Walleye National Championship Shootout

Tyler Wolden of Carlos and Nate Leininger of Miltona did what many expected them to do at the AIM Weekend Walleye Series Mercury Marine Minnesota Championship on Lake Winnibigoshish on Aug. 18 and 19, 2023.

The walleyes they caught weighed a total of 77.77 pounds over two days and locked up the championship win and then some.

“Wolden and Leininger topped the field, rolling the dice, going for it all and winning with four sevens, a total of 77.77 pounds, true to the prediction that the 70-pound barrier would be smashed, and that they did,” AIM national tournament director Denny Fox, said in a press release. “Doing so, they won that $12,000 first place check, plus $1,750 in side pot cash, and $500 in Garmin Rewards for doing it with LiveScope electronics.”

“They also had enough points to move up and into first in the points battle to win the Yamaha Motor Corp. USA Minnesota Team Of The Year. That means they double-qualified for next year’s Shootout, and since they can only qualify once, another team can now move up in the points race to take one of their spots,” Fox said.

With the win, the duo locked up a spot in the 2024 AIM National Championship Shootout.

At the tournament, the duo went to work on the southern half of the lake, which led them to success.

Wolden said they had the chance to scope things out days prior to the tournament’s start.

“It’s what we found in practice. The ones we were calling kicker fish, we got only a few during the week,” Wolden said in the press release. “But on day one, the kickers kicked in and turned on. We were very fortunate to get two 27-inch-class fish and a nice kicker, a 28-inch fish. Getting those three, we got to 40.5 pounds on day one. It was really weird. Every fish seemed to be a little different. We were live scoping and targeting fish with that, using slip bobbers and leeches and jigging minnows on deeper fish. Those deeper fish were very lethargic, but they wanted big bait. There’s plenty in the lake, but to get them to bite, you had to be very versatile.”

80 teams competed in the tournament.

The team of Joe Bricko and Dylan Macki came in second place in the tournament with a two-day weight of 73.7 pounds.

With the tournament win, they won the 2023 AIM Yamaha Motor Corp. USA Team Of The Year title.

“We were one point behind Tom (Huynh) and Nate (Wolske) and nine points behind first place (Evan and Steven Rosemore) for Team Of The Year,” Wolden said in the press release. And they went for the win, with the confidence that the TOY title points would fall their way if they did. And it did, and the points did, too. We always go for the win regardless of what it is,” Wolden said. “We knew we’d really have to put the throttle down. Tom and Nate are great fishermen, so we had to go for the big ones, nothing but. We calculated the points. Winning team of the year is the one thing Nate and I had not accomplished. It’s been our goal for the last four or five years. Winning is great, but putting a whole season together is the icing on the cake and made our year.”

The duo had a handful of wins coming into the tournament.

10 teams from Minnesota will compete at the national championship shootout (date and location yet to be determined), and the top five teams from the state championship are being invited.