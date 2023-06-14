Trap shooting: Minnewaska wins Class 2A championship

ALEXANDRIA - Hundreds of Minnesota High School trap shooting teams have descended upon the Alexandria Shooting Park for high school trap shooting, and Tuesday served as the Class 2A shoot.

This championship event serves as the qualifying event from the state championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on June 23, 2023.

Brandon-Evansville, Ashby, Osakis, and Minnewaska competed on Tuesday.

Minnewaska earned first place in the Class 2A shoot with a five-person total of 483.

August Reichmann led the way with a total of 99 on Tuesday, while Dylan Vanzee finished with a total of 98, and Mason Reichmann had a total of 96.

Makayla Hagen and John Jenson round out the Minnewaska top five with a total of 95.

August Reichmann second among males in Tuesday's shoot, while Hagen earned second amongst females in Tuesday's shoot.

North Branch earned second place as a team, with a total of 477.

B-E is sitting in third overall after day two of the championship with a total of 474.

Brandon-Evansville's Samuel Seifert aims at a clay target during the Class 2A shoot in Alexandria on June 13, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Chose Holtberg was the high gun for B-E with a total of 97, while Bryce Froemming and Allex Schmidt hit 95.

Spencer Olson hit a total of 94, while Logan Froemming and Hunter Grothen hit a total of 93.

Ashby finished 26th in Class 2A with a total of 451. Ashby was led by Jaxon Schmitz (92), North Branch is in second place as a team with a total of 477, Chloe Finkelson (91), and Robert Olson (90).

Members of the Ashby trap shooting team return their guns after shooting at the Class 3A shoot in Alexandria on June 13, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Osakis finished 40th with a total of 434.

Nathan Lebrun led Osakis with a total of 94, while Justin Maus shot 88.

A full summary of the team scores can be found at claytargertscoring.com.

Osakis' Nathan Lebrun shoots at a clay target during the Class 3A shoot on June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

West Central Area competes at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Class 3A, while Alexandria and Parkers Prairie compete on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in Class 7A.

A full schedule of the tournament in Alexandria can be found at championship.mnclaytarget.com.

MINNEWASKA - Kyler Anderson, 90; Ethan Curry, 93; Tabitha Durand, 87; Jonathan Hagen, 82; Makayla Hagen, 95; Holly Hennen, 78; Isaac Hennen, 92; Brody Hoffert, 86; Luke Hoffmann, 85; John Jenson, 95; Onyx Johnson, 80; Cole Kittleson, 79; Gabe Maasjo, 79; Caleb Mahoney, 84; Micah Mahoney, 64; Joseph Marquardt, 91; Carson Mayer, 94; James Nichtern, 88; August Reichmann, 99; Mason Reichmann, 96; Levi Schultz, 91; Dylan Vanzee, 98

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Wyatt Bitzan, 88; Kayla Bitzan-Anderson, 76; Sawyer Chlian, 79; Caleb Englund, 78; Conway Englund, 89; Kolton Englund, 66; Bryce Froemming, 95; Logan Froemming, 93; Aaron Gillespie, 86; Dustin Gillespie, 82; Hunter Grothen, 93; Chase Holtberg, 97; Colton Johnson, 78; Bryce Kramer, 82; Spencer Olson, 94; Brady Perleberg, 88; Allex Schmidt, 95; Benjamin Seifert, 80; Samuel Siefert, 91; Riley Spomer, 41; Jordan Thoennes, 86; Justin Thoennes, 82; Jackson Vanderweystn, 81

ASHBY - Ayden Behrens, 19; Quynn Behrens, 77; Kellen Dahlen, 84; Brodie Ecker, 89; Ava Ellingson, 59; Emily Evavold, 75; Brookelinn Finkelson, 59; Chloe Finkelson, 91; Makena Hokanson, 31; Aiden Jeppsen, 67; Ethan Johnsrud, 89; Marisa Ludwig, 72; Ella Mickelson, 44; Emily Nelson, 49; Robert Nelson, 90; Ashley Paulson, 68; Courtney Paulson, 48; Kolby Peters, 88; Landen Peters, 84; Aidan Riches, 72; Jaxon Schmitz, 92; Jacob Sorenson, 88; Christian Visher, 85

OSAKIS - Owinn Cimbura, 68; Tucker Hagen, 64; Teagen Hamilton, 73; Sylvia Head, 63; Simon Jacobson, 81; Blake Kleinschmidt, 65; Kevin Korteum, 83; Nathan Lebrun, 94; Hudson Levin, 57; Justin Maus, 88; Micah Soderholm, 85; Timothy Spoden, 40; Conner Tenhoff, 84; Levi Walter, 80; Paxoton Westerberg, 78