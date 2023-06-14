Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Trap shooting: Minnewaska wins Class 2A championship

Minnewaska finished first in the Class 2A shoot, while Brandon-Evansville earned third.

Minnewaska -Dylan Vanzee-DSC_5906.JPG
Minnewaska's Dylan Vanzee sets his sights on a clay target at the Class 2A shoot in Alexandria on June 13, 2023. Vanzee shot a total 98 and helped Minnewaska win the class shoot title.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:22 PM

ALEXANDRIA - Hundreds of Minnesota High School trap shooting teams have descended upon the Alexandria Shooting Park for high school trap shooting, and Tuesday served as the Class 2A shoot.

This championship event serves as the qualifying event from the state championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on June 23, 2023.

Brandon-Evansville, Ashby, Osakis, and Minnewaska competed on Tuesday.

Minnewaska earned first place in the Class 2A shoot with a five-person total of 483.

August Reichmann led the way with a total of 99 on Tuesday, while Dylan Vanzee finished with a total of 98, and Mason Reichmann had a total of 96.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makayla Hagen and John Jenson round out the Minnewaska top five with a total of 95.

August Reichmann second among males in Tuesday's shoot, while Hagen earned second amongst females in Tuesday's shoot.

North Branch earned second place as a team, with a total of 477.

B-E is sitting in third overall after day two of the championship with a total of 474.

BE-Samuel Seifert-DSC_5853.JPG
Brandon-Evansville's Samuel Seifert aims at a clay target during the Class 2A shoot in Alexandria on June 13, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Chose Holtberg was the high gun for B-E with a total of 97, while Bryce Froemming and Allex Schmidt hit 95.

Spencer Olson hit a total of 94, while Logan Froemming and Hunter Grothen hit a total of 93.

Ashby finished 26th in Class 2A with a total of 451. Ashby was led by Jaxon Schmitz (92), North Branch is in second place as a team with a total of 477, Chloe Finkelson (91), and Robert Olson (90).

Ashby team - DSC_5903.JPG
Members of the Ashby trap shooting team return their guns after shooting at the Class 3A shoot in Alexandria on June 13, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Osakis finished 40th with a total of 434.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Lebrun led Osakis with a total of 94, while Justin Maus shot 88.

A full summary of the team scores can be found at claytargertscoring.com.

Osakis-Nathan Lebrun-DSC_5982.JPG
Osakis' Nathan Lebrun shoots at a clay target during the Class 3A shoot on June 13, 2023, in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

West Central Area competes at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Class 3A, while Alexandria and Parkers Prairie compete on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in Class 7A.

A full schedule of the tournament in Alexandria can be found at championship.mnclaytarget.com.

MINNEWASKA - Kyler Anderson, 90; Ethan Curry, 93; Tabitha Durand, 87; Jonathan Hagen, 82; Makayla Hagen, 95; Holly Hennen, 78; Isaac Hennen, 92; Brody Hoffert, 86; Luke Hoffmann, 85; John Jenson, 95; Onyx Johnson, 80; Cole Kittleson, 79; Gabe Maasjo, 79; Caleb Mahoney, 84; Micah Mahoney, 64; Joseph Marquardt, 91; Carson Mayer, 94; James Nichtern, 88; August Reichmann, 99; Mason Reichmann, 96; Levi Schultz, 91; Dylan Vanzee, 98

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Wyatt Bitzan, 88; Kayla Bitzan-Anderson, 76; Sawyer Chlian, 79; Caleb Englund, 78; Conway Englund, 89; Kolton Englund, 66; Bryce Froemming, 95; Logan Froemming, 93; Aaron Gillespie, 86; Dustin Gillespie, 82; Hunter Grothen, 93; Chase Holtberg, 97; Colton Johnson, 78; Bryce Kramer, 82; Spencer Olson, 94; Brady Perleberg, 88; Allex Schmidt, 95; Benjamin Seifert, 80; Samuel Siefert, 91; Riley Spomer, 41; Jordan Thoennes, 86; Justin Thoennes, 82; Jackson Vanderweystn, 81

ASHBY - Ayden Behrens, 19; Quynn Behrens, 77; Kellen Dahlen, 84; Brodie Ecker, 89; Ava Ellingson, 59; Emily Evavold, 75; Brookelinn Finkelson, 59; Chloe Finkelson, 91; Makena Hokanson, 31; Aiden Jeppsen, 67; Ethan Johnsrud, 89; Marisa Ludwig, 72; Ella Mickelson, 44; Emily Nelson, 49; Robert Nelson, 90; Ashley Paulson, 68; Courtney Paulson, 48; Kolby Peters, 88; Landen Peters, 84; Aidan Riches, 72; Jaxon Schmitz, 92; Jacob Sorenson, 88; Christian Visher, 85

OSAKIS - Owinn Cimbura, 68; Tucker Hagen, 64; Teagen Hamilton, 73; Sylvia Head, 63; Simon Jacobson, 81; Blake Kleinschmidt, 65; Kevin Korteum, 83; Nathan Lebrun, 94; Hudson Levin, 57; Justin Maus, 88; Micah Soderholm, 85; Timothy Spoden, 40; Conner Tenhoff, 84; Levi Walter, 80; Paxoton Westerberg, 78

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
A brown and white, chicken-like bird with a large orange patch and the neck and orange above the eyes.
Minnesota
Birdwatching goes virtual with prairie chicken lek livestream
June 11, 2023 05:37 AM
 · 
By  Paige Naughton
Asparagus and morels.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Sudden and drastic change of seasons affects activities in the great outdoors
June 10, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Joe Baker Lake Superior fishing
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Joe Baker pays for college by running Lake Superior charter fishing boat
June 10, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Red Flag Laws
Minnesota
Red Flag laws: How they work. 'Taking out the speed bump'
June 10, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Shrine Circus
Arts and Entertainment
Shrine Circus to perform June 16 in Alexandria
June 13, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
image003.jpg
Sports
Soccer: Xolos Academy FC U16 girls team wins NSC All-American Cup
June 13, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
08-Wyatt Mohr-DSC_1095.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Post 87 splits with East Grand Forks to open the summer
June 13, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve