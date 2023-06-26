Trap shooting: Alexandria wraps up season with sixth-place finish at state

PRIOR LAKE - The Alexandria Cardinals trap shooting team has finished the 2023 high season as one of Minnesota’s best.

In Friday’s Minnesota State High School League State Championship, Alexandria shot 480 clay targets to finish sixth out of the 40 teams at the state championship.

Alexandria had to overcome difficulty in the day to finish sixth overall.

“We had a huge malfunction on the trap line as far as the equipment at Prior Lake, and after a lot of shuffling around, we had to shoot a different trap to shoot our scores,” Alexandria head coach Scott Green said. “But after that, the boys picked it up, and they did shoot very well. They tied for fifth but, with the reverse runs, placed sixth. They shot well and only missed first by five targets.”

Blake Erickson led the way for the Cardinals by shooting 99 targets out of 100. That put him ranked tied for fifth amongst the competitors who shot in the team competition.

“He had a really nice shoot,” Green said.

Only a couple of competitors shot a total of 100 targets on Friday. Those individuals who did were Cody Laskowske of Albert Lea, Taylor Kehoe of Bemidji, Caiden Padgett of Fairmont, and Zale Bushlack of United South Central.

Bushlack’s 100 helped United South Central win the state championship with a total of 484, beating out Fairmont, Roseau, and Wayzata, all of whom shot 482 targets.

For Alexandria, Owen Anderson and Ashton Lickness shot 96 targets each and ranked tied for 44th.

Rounding out the Alexandria five, Hunter Walz shot 95 targets and ranked tied for 67th, while Ashton Schlosser shot 94 targets and ranked tied for 93rd.

“The early conditions when we first started were nice, but then when we got bumped off the trap, so we had to shoot our 100 straight on a trap that was very hot; there's no excuse it's just the way it went,” Green said. “The boys got moved around, which was different than what they're used to, but they performed very well.”

Green is proud of how the team got better as the season progressed despite a difficult start to the spring.

“It was difficult to start; everyone knows how long the spring lasted,” Green said. “In Alex, we were shooting with snow and poor conditions. We shot on Mondays this year, and with the weather this year, Our scores didn't show how good a team we really had. We knew we had a very good team. And we did well at the championship (in Alexandria on June 17, 2023), And then went down there to the Twin Cities with really good hopes, and we came very close. We knew we had a good team; the kids kept their hopes up. They did a nice job hanging in there even though the conditions in the spring were terrible and it was cold and wet out on the range. We had to wear boots all the time because of the melting conditions and freezing conditions and heavy clothes. So they came over a lot of adversities, and they did a very nice job.”

Alexandria qualified for the state tournament with a second-place finish in the Class 6A shoot on June 17, 2023, at the Alexandria Shooting Park.

Ellie Roers and Frederick Holbrook also went down to the state tournament as alternates.

This sixth-place finish as a team is an improvement from last year’s 10th-place finish at the state championship.

“It was a whole team effort,” Green said. “We've never not been in the top 10 In all the years that we've shot down here, so it was another very good year for the Alexandria trap team. It was just nice to see all the kids perform."

Minnewaska takes 12th

After winning the Class 2A Championship in Alexandria on June 12, 2023, Minnewaska had another chance to make an impact on a big stage at the state championship on Friday.

Minnewaska finished as one of the better teams in the state, finishing 12th overall out of the 40 teams in the event.

Levi Schultz led the way for the Lakers with a total of 99, finishing tied for fifth as an individual. Dylan Vanzee shot a total of 97 targets, which ranked him tied for 30th, while Kyler Anderson shot 95 targets and tied for 67th overall.

Rounding out the Minnewaska five, August and Mason Reichmann both shot 93 targets and ranked tied for 107th.

2023 MSHSL Clay Target State Championship -

TOP-EIGHT TEAM FINISHES - 1. United South Central, 484; 2. Fairmont, 482; 3. Roseau, 482; 4. Wayzata, 482; 5. Sibley East, 480; 6. Alexandria, 480; 7. New Prague, 480; 8. Prior Lake, 479

Individual competition

Brandon-Evansville’s Ben Seiffert rounded out his season by competing in the individual portion of the state tournament in Prior Lake on Friday.

Seiffer shot a total of 91 targets at the meet to place tied for 81st.

Also competing for Brandon-Evansville at the state tournament were Aaron Gillespie, Chase Holtberg, and Spencer Olson.

Holtberg led the way with a tied-for-38th-place finish as he shot 96 targets. Olson shot 95 targets and placed tied for 53rd, while Gillespie shot 93 targets and tied-for-72nd.

For Minnewaska, Anderson shot 96 targets and tied for 38th.

Vanzee led the way for Minnewaska with a tied-for 13th-place finish. He shot 98 targets. Reichmann also competed for the individual state title and tied for 90th with 90 targets shot.

Along with United South Central’s Bushlack, Mason Meyer (Spring Lake Park) and Alex Krska (East Ridge) tied for 1st with perfect scores of 100.

Detroit Lakes’ Kira Wolf became the first-ever girls state champion with a total of 99 targets hit.