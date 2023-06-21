Trap shooting: Alexandria, Minnewaska qualify for June 23 state tournament

ALEXANDRIA - The Class 1A-9A Trap Shooting Championships at Alexandria Shooting Park have wrapped up, and the top 40 teams are headed to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Prior Lake.

Alexandria and Minnewaska will be headed down to the state tournament after stellar showings in Alexandria.

Alexandria is tied with Benson and Prior Lake with the top score of 491 heading into the tournament, while Princeton and Stewartville shots a total of 490 in the qualifying shoot.

Minnewaska shot 483 targets in the Class 2A Championship on Tuesday. Minnewaska and Albert Lea are tied for the 10th-best score heading into the state tournament.

A full list of teams that qualified for the state tournament in Prior Lake can be found at mn.traptournament.com

Alexandria finished 10th at last year’s state tournament .

The state tournament begins on Friday with team check-in a 7:30 a.m., and the team competition begins at 9 a.m.