Trap Shooting: Alexandria in good position after Class 6A shoot

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Cardinals finished as one of the top teams in the Class 6A portion of the trap shooting championship at the Alexandria Shooting Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023, as the team placed second.

Alexandria's Ashton Schlosser shoots at a clay target during the Class 6A shoot on June 17, 2023, in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria’s top-five combined for a total of 491 and only finished behind Benson. Benson also had a total of 491 but won the tiebreaker to win the Class 6A title.

Anthony Klassen was the high gun for Benson, with a total of 100.

For Alexandria, it was Owen Anderson, Frederick Holbrook, and Blake Erickson who finished with the most targets shot, as all of them finished with a total of 99.

Ashton Schlosser finished fourth amongst the Alexandria competitors with a total of 98. Hunter Walz rounded out the top five for Alexandria with a total of 96.

This trap shooting championship event in Alexandria runs until June 20, 2023.

Alexandria's Ellie Roers shoots a clay target during the Class 6A shoot on June 17, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The top 40 teams and some individuals will qualify for the state championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on June 23, 2023.

Also competing in the Class 6A Championship on Saturday was Parkers Prairie.

The Panthers finished 13th as a team with a varsity team total of 469, led by a 95 from Cohen Noska.

AJ Olson, Holden Traux, and David Revering finished with 94s for Parkers Prairie to finish second through fourth amongst varsity competitors. James Olson rounded out the Parkers Prairie top five with a total of 92.

The West Central Area Knights competed in the Class 3A portion on Wednesday. The team finished 28th in the varsity competition with a total of 451.

Brennan Anderson posted a total of 99 to lead the way for the Knights. This was followed by a 94 by David Larson.

Matthew Bakken finished third on the team with a total of 88. Jeremy Fisk finished fourth for the varsity team with a total of 86, while Ty Fuoss finished fifth with a total of 84.

1 / 2: Alexandria's Brody Buse shoots at a clay target during the Class 6A shoot on June 17, 2023, in Alexandria. 2 / 2: Alexandria's Luke Maanum aims down sight during the Class 6A shoot in Alexandria on June 17, 2023.

ALEXANDRIA SCORES - Eli Anderson, 92; Owen Anderson, 99; Cody Augeson, 27; Zachary Brezing, 88; Brody Buse, 92; Beckett Erdahl, 75; Blake Erickson, 99; Carter Erlandson, 73; Imagen Evans, 47; Noah Evenson, 84; Calan Farley, 69; Shawn Gebhardt, 79; Katheryn Hanson, 92; Nicholas Hiles, 93; Gavin Hjelle, 84; Frederick Holbrook, 99; Lucas Jablonski, Hudson Klose, 85; Wyatt Krebs, 85; Eli Kuhnau, 77; Ashton Lickness, 94; Luke Maanum, 94; Nicole Maanum, 61; Reed Nohre, 85; Brock Piche, 69; Bryce Piceh, 79; Andrew Pritchard, 93; Ellie Roers, 93; Logan Rosengren, 79; Ashton Schlosser, 98; Logan Schmitt, 80; Luke Sprengeler, 65; Haddan Steen, 86; Isaac Tewes, 79; Parker Tollefson, 84; Gabriel Viring, 91; Lucas Von Holdt, 60; Steven Wagner, 87; Tyler Wagner, 71; Hunter Walz, 96

PARKERS PRAIRIE SCORES - Mya Adickes, 70; Sabrina Aldrich, 60; Derek Anderson, 91; Donavin Anderson, 72; Bennet Arceneau, 89; Brant Bak, 90; Nolan Bak, 70; Abigail Bauer, 81; Tatum Bjerkervedt, 43; Jordan Bushman, 94; Justin Bushman, 89; Arewen Dobratz, 60; Devin Eggery, 87; Carelen Grant, 13; Orran Hart, 72; Reid Hartman, 84; Tristan Hubbling, 59; Autumn Koep, 70; Colin Koep, 68; Della Koep, 91; Ryan Kortenbusch, 72; Samuel Kruege, 76; Mason Mittag, 89; Spencer Mobley, 84; Henlee Mrnak, 72; Cohen Noska, 95; AJ Olson, 94; Isaac Olson, 84; James Olson, 92; Jayden Olson, 48; Alicia Penrose, 74; Isabella Penrose, 73; David Revering, 94; Seth Sansness, 86; Hunter Schmidt, 67; Jacob Swedal, 79; Holden Traux, 94; AJ Woodworth, 40