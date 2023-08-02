Lake Carlos State Park opens up reservations for new trackchair

CARLOS — Lake Carlos State Park is now one of 13 Minnesota state parks equipped with an all-terrain trackchair. After a successful pilot year which saw five parks receive and utilize trackchairs in 2022, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources decided to expand the program and equip eight new parks with the trackchairs in 2023.

Lake Carlos has now received its Action Trackchair , and it is available for reservation. The park's staff has been busy testing the trackchair on various trails to ensure both its safety and utility. The trackchair has a battery life of four to six hours and a top speed of 3 mph. The park plans on limiting reservations, which will be free, to one per day to ensure the battery is fully charged for whoever is planning to use it. Users will have to sign a waiver, and it is recommended to have a companion come along for the hike in case of emergencies.

“We’ve already got some interest, and I’m curious to see how it all goes,” Ryan Sansness, the park’s assistant manager, said.

Ryan Sansness is a Lake Carlos State Park assistant manager. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria resident Isaac Thill, who was born with spina bifida, has had his own trackchair since July 28, 2018 and uses it to go fishing and hunting on family and public lands.

“These things are absolute beasts,” Thill said. “A couple weeks after I got my trackchair, I went back to this one place [I used to go to as a kid]. There was this one hill I could never have gotten up in my old chair, but this thing climbed it like it wasn’t even there, and I could see for like two miles. I wish I had this as a kid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Thill has owned his trackchair since 2018. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The Lake Carlos staff hopes many more individuals get to experience something similar in the park.

“These are natural terrain trails with gravel, dirt and tree roots, so we wanted to have the ability to get people out there where a normal wheelchair couldn’t go,” Sansness said.

He and the staff have been operating the chair themselves to make sure they have some tips and tricks for new users.

“It’s hard to get used to if you’re just going to use it for like a day or two,” Thill added.

But he does have a couple helpful tips: First, if it looks like the chair could get stuck on a rock or root, go around it, or go over it with one of the side tracks, not the main frame of the chair. Second, while much of the chair is water-proof, the battery terminals which are housed under the seat are not, so avoid driving into large pools of water.

Thill’s chair has been thoroughly battle-tested since he got it five years ago, driving it through a foot of mud, into a foot and a half of snow, and using it to haul a 175-pound deer on a hunting trip. It is an impressive piece of equipment, but it has its limitations. He’s gotten it stuck a time or two, and it can be a hassle, but the chair has been a wonderful blessing.

Thill mostly uses his trackchair to go hunting and fishing. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

“This thing is my baby. I’ve gotten to go to places I only dreamed of going,” Thill said.

He strongly encourages people to get out and use the chair and is hopeful he can get out and use the newer model himself a time or two.

ADVERTISEMENT