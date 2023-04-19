Ice-out for Douglas County lakes still weeks away

DOUGLAS COUNTY — When will the ice leave the lakes?

Minnesota Department of Natural Resource Conservation Officer for the Alexandria Area Mitch Lawler and Andrew Brinkman, manager at Christopherson Bait and Tackle, both agree that area lakes still have a few weeks until the ice is gone.

"I think we are just barely going to make it for this fishing opener," Brinkman said. "The lakes traditionally take a couple weeks after the shorelines pull... We are still looking at a couple of weeks yet."

Lawler said he is unsure about whether or not ice will still be around in time for the fishing opener due to the fluctuating temperatures. From nearly 70-degree weather about a week ago to the temps now dropping below freezing at night.

"It's all kind of a guessing game," Brinkman said.

Lawler estimates that it may be another typical year with the smaller lakes — 100 to 300 acres — losing their ice first. The medium-sized lakes like Darling, Le Homme Dieu, and Geneva will be next followed by the larger ones.

"Typically speaking, the bigger bodies of water — Miltona, Carlos, Ida —always trail. There is more water to cool and more water, in this instance, to warm," said Lawler. "We may have ice come opener but I think undoubtedly, the water will be a few degrees colder than normal."

Open water stretches across the Southeast shores of Lake Carlos on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

With the colder water, Lawler advises anglers to use extreme caution during fishing opener, which is Saturday, May 13.

"Safety is paramount if you are going to be in a boat right after ice out. The water is barely over freezing temperatures. It doesn't take but a couple of seconds before your muscles decide to lock up, your vessels constrict and you can't use your body like you normally can," Lawler said.

Lawler added that anglers should wear a life jacket at all times while in the boat, be familiar with the body of water and bring someone with; Don't go alone.

As far as how the fish will be during the opener, Lawler explained that the colder water could also force the fish to spawn at later times, which could limit how much they feed.

"Pike and walleyes usually spawn no matter what. They are such cold-water fish. One thing it might affect more so is the panfish and bass that like to spawn in warmer water. They will probably be behind a week or two," said Brinkman. "A lot of times when we get a late ice out it kinda carries the good fishing, before the weeds get over bloomed, into June."

The Echo Press has been keeping track of ice-out times dating back to 1867, using official “ice spotters” to determine when the ice is gone from the lake. Lake Osakis was originally the official lake, but the site was changed to Lake L’Homme Dieu in 1965.

The latest ice-out date for Lake L’Homme Dieu was May 13, 2013. The latest ice-out for Lake Osakis was May 15, 1878, according to records kept by the newspaper. The Department of Natural Resources reports May 14, 1950, as the latest ice-out on Lake Osakis.

Lake L’Homme Dieu

Median ice out date: April 18

Earliest ice out date: March 24, 2016

Latest ice out date: May 13, 2013

Period of record: 1965 to 2022

Lake Osakis

Median ice out date: April 19

Earliest ice out date: March 13, 1878

Latest ice out date: May 14, 1950

Period of record: 1867 to 2022

Ice-out dates on Lake L'Homme Dieu since 2000:

2022: April 30

2021: April 4

2020: April 16

2019: April 23

2018: May 4

2017: April 1

2016: March 26

2015: April 11

2014: April 26

2013: May 13

2012: March 25

2011: April 22

2010: April 2

2009: April 21

